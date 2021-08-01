Sunny Leone Shared a video on instagram Wandering in jungle with lots of people |

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone often shares funny videos and photos. Millions of people follow the actress on social media and her fans are very fond of her cheerful style. Recently, the actress has shared a video, in which she is seen in a domineering style.

sunny video

Sunny Leone has shared on her Instagram account. It can be seen in this video that she is looking stylish in the dense forests with a gun in her hands. Seeing this video of Sunny Leone Video, it can be guessed that this video of her is during the shooting of a film.

Line of people behind Sunny

Sunny Leone has shared this video with her official Instagram account. In the video you can see Sunny Leone moves forward with a gun and there are many people behind her. The person who shot the video says that these are many people, then Sunny also looks back and says hey these are too many.

Sunny movies

Sunny Leone is busy shooting for her upcoming film Shiro, which is a psychological thriller movie. Which will be released in 4 languages. Apart from this, Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s action web series ‘Anamika’. Also, she will be seen in horror comedy films ‘Coca Cola’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Veermadevi’. Let us tell you that the popularity of Sunny Leone kept on increasing after coming to Bigg Boss.

