Sunny Leone Shared A Video Playing Ludo After Shoot | Sunny Leone playing Ludo with severed lip and forehead injury, the fear of defeat was clearly visible on her face

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is very active on social media. The actress has no shortage of work and this is known from her Instagram posts. Recently, the actress shared a video, in which she is playing Ludo in an injured condition.

Wounded face, playing Ludo

Sunny Leone recently shared a video on Instagram. In this video, many injuries are seen on Sunny’s face and she is sitting and playing Ludo. She looks very upset in the video and it looks like she is going to lose but the actress has written in her caption that she has defeated the lady in front.

Shooting for ‘Shiro’

The injured face of Sunny Leone can be a part of his shoot. These days, the actress is busy shooting for the upcoming film ‘Shiro’. Let me tell you, Shiro is a psychological thriller film.

Sunny bought a house

Sunny Leone had also bought a house a few months back. According to the news published in Moneycontrol.com, Sunny has bought a flat on March 28, 2021 for Rs 16 crore. Sunny has bought this property in the name of her real name i.e. Karan Jeet Kaur Vohra. At the same time, Sunny paid a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh for this property. This house of Sunny is located on the 12th floor in a building named Atlantis in Andheri West. The carpet area of ​​this 5BHK apartment is 3,967 sqm. This apartment has three car parking slots.

