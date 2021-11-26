Sunny Leone Video of Cheering Delhi Bulls In T10 League Match Against Northern Warriors Gone Viral Earlier Also Actress Spoken About MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Sunny Leone was seen supporting her team Delhi Bulls in the stands during the T10 League. She is also the brand ambassador of this team. A few years back, he also gave a statement about MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The excitement of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is in full swing right now. Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 8 wickets in the 16th match. During this match, Delhi’s brand ambassador Sunny Leone was also seen supporting her team at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Sunny Leone was seen in the stands with her husband Daniel Weber and other supporters of the team.

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the T10 League. In this match, Delhi Bulls registered their fourth win out of 6 matches. With this win, Delhi occupies the second position in the points table with 8 points. Sunny Leone has shown her interest in cricket many times before.

Before or during the England series, Sunny Leone also shared a video on her Instagram playing cricket. In this video, she was seen taking a long shot with the bat. Jokingly in the caption of this video, he wrote, ‘May I get ready for England by packing my kit bag.’

Dhoni is Sunny’s favorite cricketer

At the launch of a website in Mumbai about 2 years ago, Sunny Leone had said that she likes Dhoni because he is a family man. On the question of who is your favorite Indian cricketer, Sunny Leone immediately said, ‘My favorite cricketer is Dhoni’.

He also praised Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Apart from this, the Jism-2 fame actress also gave a statement on Virat Kohli’s batting. He had said that he enjoys watching Virat Kohli bat.

Sunny Leone seems to have a lot of interest in sports. In the year 2016, at an event organized by the Chennai Swaggers team for the Box Cricket League in Mumbai, Sunny said, ‘I love football. It is one of my favorite sports, but I get very curious during cricket. It is something that I enjoy watching.

Sunny Leone is the brand ambassador of Delhi Bulls. In the 16th match of the tournament for Delhi Bulls, he supported his team with great zeal and passion. She was seen jumping into the stands and celebrating her team’s victory.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Luke Wright were the heroes of Delhi’s victory in this match. Both the players shared a 116-run partnership for the first wicket and played an important role in helping the team win by 8 wickets. Afghan player Gurbaz scored 70 off 32 balls and England batsman Luke Wright scored 40 runs in 22 balls.