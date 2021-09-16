Sunrise Hosts Shocked at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Cover of Time Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the cover of Time magazine this month after making their list of the 100 most influential people on the planet in 2021.

But the glossy cover photo left the hosts of Australian breakfast show Sunrise on Thursday morning scratching their heads as they shared their opinion of how the royal couple look quite different from how they look in real life.

‘Harry doesn’t look real, does it?’ Co-anchor David ‘Kochi’ Koch said. ‘Looks like he’s out of Madame Tussauds!

Sports presenter Mark Beretta said: ‘Has Harry’s hair grown … further? It just looks more succulent. It looks thicker.’

Co-host Natalie Barr said: ‘It looks like he’s kind of… hiding? And they’ve said, “Harry, can you see the really cool blow-dry behind him?”‘

Newsreader Edwina Bartholomew jokingly said, ‘There’s just a smidgen of it being photoshopped a little critique.

On the cover, Harry is dressed in all black and Meghan is dressed in all white on a terrace at their $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California.

The US publication released a glossy cover on Harry’s 37th birthday, showing the Duke of Sussex standing with his arms on his wife’s right shoulder in the ‘Icons’ section of the annual line-up.

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton and Britney Spears were also named in this category.

This is the first time the couple has formally posed together for a magazine cover.

With dazzling photos of the Sussexes is a profile written by their friend and chef Mr Andres, whose charity World Central Kitchen is loved by the Sussexes and financially supported by his Archwell Foundation in India and the Caribbean.

In the accompanying article, there is no mention of Harry and Meghan’s rift with the royal family or the pair’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.