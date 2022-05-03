Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction

The second match of the double header in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja has left the captaincy of Chennai and the team will once again take the field under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The team needs a concerted effort to sustain itself in the tournament. They are second from the bottom in the points table with just four points.

The biggest concern for Chennai is the form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Apart from this, Robin Uthappa and all-rounder Shivam Dubey will also have to understand the responsibility. Moeen Ali may return in place of Mitchell Santner. Ambati Rayudu did well in the match against Punjab. On the other hand, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been unsuccessful with both the ball and the bat so far. The performance in bowling has been the same.

Fast bowler Mukesh Chaudhary has struggled throughout the season except the match against Mumbai and Dwayne Pretorius is also looking normal. Dwayne Bravo has picked up wickets and Sri Lanka’s Mahish Teeksha has been crucial in the absence of injured Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne. Talking about Hyderabad, Umran Malik has created a sensation with his pace. He has got good support from other bowlers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. Talking about the batting, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram have done well.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/W), Dwayne Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing 11

Kane Williamson (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Janssen, Umran Malik

Suggested Playing XI No. 1 for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, MS Dhoni, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mahesh Thekshana, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice Captain: Ambati Rayudu, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2 for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team

Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Captain: Robin Uthappa, Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.