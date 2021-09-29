Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, elected to bat, ipl 2021 DC vs SRH live cricket full scorecard 33rd match

Jason Holder bowled the 18th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the second ball of the over. Shreyas Iyer won the match for the team by putting a six on the fifth ball. Delhi won the match by scoring 139 runs in 18 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 17th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Pant hits a six on the Lasiette ball. After 17 overs, Delhi’s score was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the 16th over of the innings. Pant hit a six on the third ball of the over. Bhuvneshwar gave 11 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Delhi’s score was 110 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the innings. In this over, Rashid bowled only 3 runs, including 1 run wide. After 15 overs, Delhi’s score was 99 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sandeep bowled the 14th over of the innings. Shreyas hit a four on the third ball of the over. He again hit a four on the fourth ball. Sandeep conceded 11 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Delhi’s score was 96 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 13th over of the innings. In this over, Khaleel gave 5 runs while bowling very well. After 13 overs, Delhi’s score was 85 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the 12th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Holder gave 7 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Delhi’s score was 80 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings. Dhawan got out on the fifth ball of the over. Samad took his catch. Dhawan scored 42 runs in 37 balls. After this Rishabh Pant came to bat. After 11 overs, Delhi’s score was 73 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 10th over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. He also hit a four on the fifth ball. After 10 overs, Delhi’s score was 69 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 9th over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Rashid gave 9 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Delhi’s score was 60 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 8th over of the innings. Dhawan took three runs on the first ball of the over. Iyer took a single off the second ball. Dhawan took 2 runs on the fifth ball. Sandeep gave 6 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Delhi’s score was 51 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Jason Holder bowled the 7th over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the third ball of the over. Holder gave 6 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Delhi’s score was 45 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings. Dhawan hit a six on the third ball of the over. Rashid gave 10 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Delhi’s score was 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the fifth over of the innings. In this over, Bhuvneshwar gave only 2 runs while bowling very well. After 5 overs, Delhi’s score was 29 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Jason Holder bowled the fourth over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Holder gave 7 runs in this over. After 4 overs, Delhi’s score was 27 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the third over of the innings. Prithvi Shaw hit a four on the first ball of the over. Prithvi again hit a four on the third ball. However, Prithvi Shaw was caught out on the 5th ball. Williamson took his catch. Shaw scored 11 runs in eight balls. After this Shreyas Iyer came to bat. After 3 overs, Delhi’s score was 20 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the second over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the second ball of the over. Dhawan again hit a four on the fourth ball. Bhuvneshwar gave 8 runs in this over. After 2 overs, Delhi’s score was 12 runs without losing any wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw came to open for Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first over of the innings for Hyderabad. Khaleel bowled well and gave only 4 runs in this over.

Avesh Khan bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Awaya bowled the first two balls continuously wide. After this Bhuvneshwar Kumar hit a four. Rashid Khan was run out on the fourth ball of the over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also out on the last ball. In 20 overs, Hyderabad scored 134 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Now Delhi will have to score 135 runs to win.

Rabada bowled the 19th over of the innings. Samad hit a four on the first ball of the over. But he got out on the second ball. Pant took his catch. Samad played an innings of 28 runs. After this Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat. Rashid hit a six on the third ball of the over. He hit a four on the 5th ball. After 19 overs, Hyderabad’s score 125 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Norkhia bowled the 18th over of the innings. Norkhia gave 4 runs in this over. Hyderabad batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 18 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 111 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the 17th over of the innings. Samad hit a six on the last ball of this over. Avesh Khan gave away 10 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 107 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 16th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Jason Holder on the very first ball. Prithvi Shaw caught his catch. Holder scored 10 runs off 9 balls. After this Rashid Khan came to bat. Rashid hit a four on the fifth ball. In this over, Akshar took one wicket for 7 runs. After 16 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 97 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 15th over of the innings. Jason Holder took 1 run on the first ball. Samad also took 1 run on the second ball. Holder hit a six on the third ball. He took 1 run on the fourth ball. Samad took 2 runs on the fifth ball. No run was found on the last ball. After 15 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 90 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 14th over of the innings. Ashwin gave only 4 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 78 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Enrique Norkhia bowled the 13th over of the innings. Kedar Jadhav is out lbw on the last ball of the over. He scored only 3 runs. Norkhiyan took 1 wicket for 3 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 74 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 12th over of the innings. Ashwin gave 5 runs in this over. Hyderabad batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 12 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 71 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Manish Pandey on the first ball of the over. Pandey was caught and bowled. After this Abdul Samad came to bat. Samad opened his account by hitting a four on the third ball. In this over, Rabada took 1 wicket for 5 runs. After 11 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 66 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings. Williamson was caught on the fifth ball of the over. Hetmyer took his catch. Williamson scored 18 runs. After this Kedar Jadhav came to bat. After 10 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 61 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 9th over of the innings. Williamson took 2 runs on the first ball. He hit a six on the second ball. Pandey hit a four on the third ball. Total 15 runs came in this over. After 9 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 59 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 8th over of the innings. Patel gave a total of 4 runs in this over. The Hyderabad batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over as well. After 8 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 7th over of the innings. Marcus Stoinis gave a total of 7 runs in this over. Hyderabad batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 7 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 39 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings. Manish Pandey opened his account by taking 2 runs on the second ball. Pandey took 1 run on the third ball. In this over, Avesh gave only 3 runs, after 6 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the fifth over of the innings. Saha hit a six on the very first ball. Saha was caught on the last ball of the over. Shikhar Dhawan took his catch. Saha scored 18 runs. After 5 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the fourth over of the innings. Saha hit a four on the very first ball. Took 1 run off the second ball. Williamson also took a single off the fourth ball. Saha took 1 run on the fifth ball. No run was found on the last ball. After 4 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 23 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Enrique Norkhia bowled the third over of the innings. Single-single runs were found on the first two balls of the over. Got 1 run on the fourth ball. A run of leg bye was found on the last ball. After 3 overs Hyderabad score 16 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Avesh Khan bowled the second over of the innings. Wridman Saha hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Avesh conceded 6 runs in this over. After 2 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 12 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha came to the ground to open for Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, the first over of the innings for Delhi Capitals was bowled by Anrich Norkhiye. On the third ball of the over, David Warner was dismissed without opening an account. Akshar took his catch. After this Kane Williamson came to bat. Williamson gets 4 runs off leg bye on the last ball. In the first over, Enrich took one wicket for 6 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the 33rd match is being played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals is at the second position in the points table. In the first leg, Delhi team took 12 points from eight matches with six wins while Hyderabad team could win only one match in seven matches. With the return of Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi team has become even stronger. At the same time, the Hyderabad team had hopes from T. Natarajan but he has been found to be Corona positive. So he is not playing in today’s match.

The two teams are as follows:

Delhi Capitals : Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrikh Norkhia, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed