Sunrun #Appoints #Mary #Powell #Utility #Veteran #Chief #Executive

Many energy and climate experts believe the United States urgently needs to increase its use of solar energy to combat climate change. Yet electric utilities and companies that install solar panels on rooftops have long disagreed over how this electricity is produced and who should make money from it.

Today, the country’s largest solar roof installer has decided to hire its general manager for the utility industry. The company, Sunrun, said Thursday it has hired Mary Powell, who previously ran Vermont-based Green Mountain Power.

Sunrun said it chose Ms. Powell to help the business expand even further into the types of businesses that until recently were regulated electric utilities like Consolidated Edison in New York and Pacific Gas & Electric in California. Instead of just installing panels on homes, Sunrun tried to become a new kind of energy company that provides solar and storage products to customers while allowing them to sell electricity to the grid.

The appointment indicates that Sunrun and other rooftop solar companies intend to play a larger role in the renewable energy transition that President Biden hopes to accelerate with tens of billions of dollars in new federal spending, including included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that the Senate is considering. now. Sunrun and Ms Powell have pushed for more investment in rooftop solar power, batteries and other local energy sources, rather than the approach favored by large utilities, who want to build thousands of miles new power lines and large wind and solar farms in remote areas. Locations.