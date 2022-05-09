Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul says Mavericks fans were harassing his family, team removed person from arena

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul raised eyebrows in a tweet about harassing fans during the team’s play-off series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Paul, a former president of the National Basketball Players ‘Association, said the NBA prefers to fine players for hitting fans but said fans were allowed to lay hands on players’ family members.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Sons plays defense against Jalen Brunson of the Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoff Western Conference semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“I want to fine the players for saying something to the fans but the fans can lay hands on our family … f — he !!” He Tweet.

Video posted on social media shows security guards evacuating fans from their seats at the American Airlines Center. Paul appeared in the background and tried to confront a fan as he was leaving.

According to ESPN, Paul’s family members were harassed by fans and some in the crowd had physical contact with them.

On May 8, 2022, during the Western Conference semifinals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Phoenix shot Chris Paul Mavericks of the Sons.

Dallas addressed the incident in a statement.

“This was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. Mavericks, along with the American Airlines Center, quickly removed the fan from today’s game,” the company said.

Paul played 23 minutes at Phoenix 111-101 against Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series. He had five points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges and guard Chris Paul Mavericks walk off the court in Dallas on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after a play-off game.

Series 2-2 draw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


