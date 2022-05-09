Suns’ Chris Paul says Mavericks fans were harassing his family, team removed person from arena



Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul raised eyebrows in a tweet about harassing fans during the team’s play-off series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Paul, a former president of the National Basketball Players ‘Association, said the NBA prefers to fine players for hitting fans but said fans were allowed to lay hands on players’ family members.

“I want to fine the players for saying something to the fans but the fans can lay hands on our family … f — he !!” He Tweet.

Video posted on social media shows security guards evacuating fans from their seats at the American Airlines Center. Paul appeared in the background and tried to confront a fan as he was leaving.

According to ESPN, Paul’s family members were harassed by fans and some in the crowd had physical contact with them.

Dallas addressed the incident in a statement.

“This was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. Mavericks, along with the American Airlines Center, quickly removed the fan from today’s game,” the company said.

Paul played 23 minutes at Phoenix 111-101 against Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series. He had five points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Series 2-2 draw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.