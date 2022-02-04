Suns’ Devin Booker, Chris Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves



Devin Booker and Chris Paul were selected as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game on Thursday, giving NBA-head Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pairing with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for a player in the game they will host on February 20.

Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players in the previous conference.

Other Western stockpiles included Luca Donsick of Dallas, Carl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota, and Drymond Green of the Golden State.

The rest of the Eastern players were Jason Tatum of Boston, James Harden of Brooklyn, Jack Lavin of Chicago, Fred Vanvalit of Toronto, Jimmy Butler of Miami and Chris Middleton of Milwaukee.

The reserve was voted on by the head coaches of each conference, who could not vote for their own team players.

The Eastern Conference’s starter pool, announced last week, includes Kevin Durant of Brooklyn, Giannis Anteatocompo of Milwaukee and Joel MBD of Philadelphia on the frontcourt, Trey Young of Atlanta and DeMar DeRozan of Chicago.

To the west, it’s LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Denver’s NBA MVP Nicola Jokic and Memphis Guard Ja Morant.

James and Durant, as the leading voters at each conference, will be the captains who make the draft list for the game, although their own position for the game is unknown. Durant sprained his left knee ligament, while James is out with a less serious knee injury.

The draft is February 10. James will be the first to pick the starter from the pool of starters as the player who gets the most votes, with Durant being the first choice in the reserve.

Sabuj was also injured. Commissioner Adam Silver selects to replace players who are unable to play.

This could open the door for another Sons player who entered the game with a 41-9 record. Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton could be a player to be considered.

As it is, the Suns will send coach Monty Williams, who will lead the team to LeBron, and now Paul and Booker. This is the 12th selection for Paul, the leading career assistant in the All-Star Game and the third in a row for Booker.

This is the third direct appearance of both Mitchell and Gobert, the defensive players of the year.

Garland is the first Cavalier all-star since both James and Kevin Love were elected in 2018. He is the only player besides Jokic to have a 7.0 assist in shooting at least 19 points and at least 46%.

Allen was among the less optimistic group in the East, which included Charlotte teammate Lamelo Ball and Miles Bridges and Tyler Hero of Miami.

But Harden made it for the 10th time in a row and Vanvalit for the first time, when Lavine joins DeRozan to give Chicago two All-Star guards.

The NBA champions also have two All-Stars, with Middleton joining Antetokunumpo for the third time.

The team’s tough coach is yet to be determined. He will be the coach of the team with the best winning percentage among the eastern teams through Sunday’s games. Chicago is currently at the top of the conference.