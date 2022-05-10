Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year



Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Williams is taking the award after leading the Phoenix to an NBA-best 64-18 record in the regular season.

Williams received 458 points, including 81 first-place votes, from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters around the world. Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is in second place with 270 points (17 first place votes), while Miami hit coach Eric Spoilstra is in third place with 72 points (one first place vote).

“It’s very smelly,” Williams said, adding that his team was seen coming together to surprise him with prizes. “I love you, I appreciate it, but this is us.”

The league’s announcement came after Suns star Devin Booker and Chris Paul appeared to break the news on social media just before noon.

Booker wrote on Twitter, “Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, according to book sources.” “An official announcement is expected later today.”

“WD> WS … Congratulations to Coach Mont on Coach of the Year !!” Paul added.

Williams has amassed a 149-78 record since joining the Suns in May 2019 and the team has improved its record in each season during its tenure.

The Sun has topped the Western Conference Playoffs this year. Last season, Phoenix won 51 games and earned the No. 2 seed at the conference before reaching the NBA Finals, the team losing six games to the Milwaukee Box.

Williams was second in the vote last year behind New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

He now joins Mike D’Antony and Cotton Fitzsimons as the only Sans coach to win the award.

Last month, Williams was named National Basketball Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. He has previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are currently in the middle of a play-off series against the Dallas Mavericks. Series 2-2 draw.