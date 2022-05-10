Sports

Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year
Written by admin
Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Williams is taking the award after leading the Phoenix to an NBA-best 64-18 record in the regular season.

Williams received 458 points, including 81 first-place votes, from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters around the world. Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is in second place with 270 points (17 first place votes), while Miami hit coach Eric Spoilstra is in third place with 72 points (one first place vote).

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s very smelly,” Williams said, adding that his team was seen coming together to surprise him with prizes. “I love you, I appreciate it, but this is us.”

The league’s announcement came after Suns star Devin Booker and Chris Paul appeared to break the news on social media just before noon.

Monsieur Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Suns, embraced Chris Paul, left and Jay Crowder, second from the right, at the Los Angeles Cliffs as game ended in Game 6 of the NBA Basketball Western Conference Final against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Monsieur Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Suns, embraced Chris Paul, left and Jay Crowder, second from the right, at the Los Angeles Cliffs as game ended in Game 6 of the NBA Basketball Western Conference Final against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

Booker wrote on Twitter, “Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, according to book sources.” “An official announcement is expected later today.”

“WD> WS … Congratulations to Coach Mont on Coach of the Year !!” Paul added.

READ Also  Twins get wild walk-off win after Tigers' chaotic play: 'Never had a good grip'

Williams has amassed a 149-78 record since joining the Suns in May 2019 and the team has improved its record in each season during its tenure.

Fans tried to give Chris Paul’s family an unwanted hug, the team said

The Sun has topped the Western Conference Playoffs this year. Last season, Phoenix won 51 games and earned the No. 2 seed at the conference before reaching the NBA Finals, the team losing six games to the Milwaukee Box.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and guard Chris Paul (3) reacted after the Los Angeles Clippers, the second half of the team's NBA basketball game in Phoenix, ended on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Sun won 106-89.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and guard Chris Paul (3) reacted after the Los Angeles Clippers, the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game in Phoenix, ended on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Sun won 106-89.
(AP Photo / Rick Scooter)

Williams was second in the vote last year behind New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

He now joins Mike D’Antony and Cotton Fitzsimons as the only Sans coach to win the award.

Last month, Williams was named National Basketball Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. He has previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Monsieur Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Sons, talks about a foul against Sons with referee Trey Maddox (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Phoenix, right. Sun won 118-98.

Monsieur Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Sons, talks about a foul against the Sons with referee Trey Maddox (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Phoenix, right. Sun won 118-98.
(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

The Suns are currently in the middle of a play-off series against the Dallas Mavericks. Series 2-2 draw.

#Suns #Monty #Williams #named #NBA #Coach #Year

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment