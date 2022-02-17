Suns rally without Chris Paul, edging Rockets for 7th straight win



Even without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have done what they did every time they go to court this year.

Win a basketball game.

Depending on the condition of Paul’s right hand, the Sun may have to figure out more ways to win without their Star Point guard after the All-Star break.

Devin Booker scored 24 points, Dandrey Eaton added 23 and the NBA-led Sun extended their winning streak to seven games, after Paul was injured and then rallied Wednesday night to beat the Houston Rockets 124-121.

The Phoenix All-Star improved to 48-10 at the break, but the main concern was the condition of Paul’s hand. The 12-time All-Star got angry after jamming his right hand at a pass and argued for the first technical.

He then collided with referee Jetty Orr a few seconds later, which was the second technical achievement. Paul left the court holding his right hand but it is not clear if the injury was serious. There were no official updates after the game, although Yahoo! Sports reported that he had an MRI on Thursday.

Paul’s injury in the last game before the break was worrisome. This is one of the few things that have gone wrong for the Sun so far this season, who have exceeded most of their schedule.

Suns coach Monty Williams said, “I thought we would be pretty good because of the consistency.” “But I haven’t seen so many wins. I don’t think I was on any team – coach or player – I’ve ever won so many games. I told the boys – you have to enjoy it.”

Booker said Paul was “good” at the post-game press conference and did not expect his backcourt teammate to be barred from the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday.

The Rockets fell 15-42 and lost six draws. Eric Gordon misses a tightly guarded 3-pointer in the buzzer that could hold it.

Houston led for the bulk of the game and took a 95-89 lead in the final quarter, but Phoenix rallied in a hurry.

Tory Craig’s 3-pointer gave Sans a 96-95 lead. Aaron Holiday – who recently took over in a trade with Washington – then added another 3-pointer and Mikal Bridges added a fast-break lay-up for a 101-95 advantage to finish 12-0.

The game was tough from that point on. Bridges 1:10 made a short jumper in the lane for a 116-114 lead to the left. After the Houston turnover, Booker made a 3-pointer airball, but Bridges consolidated the offensive rebound and created a layup for the 118-114 advantage.

Bridges finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Dennis Schroeder led the Rockets with 23 points. Jae’Sean Tate added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon scored 20 points. Houston have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said: “It’s disappointing that we lost but, shoot, it’s the NBA’s best team and we were there.” “We had a shot to tie the game. I’m proud of the way the boys fought but I’m also proud of the way they’re ready to play.”

Houston took a 67-59 lead at halftime. Before the break, Tate led the Rockets with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Paul led the Sun with 11 points and five assists.

In the foul-filled first half, the teams made 43 free throws – 22 for the Rockets and 21 for the Suns.

Bent rim

The start of the second half was delayed because the rim of a basket was curved. Sons 7-foot-1 center Javale McGee hung the rim a few times to bend it to the previous position.

An employee of the stadium climbs a ladder and sets a level in the basket to make sure it is OK. The game starts again when the officials are satisfied.

Tip-INS

Rocket: Five starters have all scored in double figures. … Alperen Sengun had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Sons: Booker made a 90-footer with one hand at the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately for Phoenix, it was just moments after the market. … host a sellout crowd for a 16th game.

Coming next

Rocket: Thursday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sons: In Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 24.