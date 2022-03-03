Sports

Suns rebound without Devin Booker, Chris Paul to rout Trail Blazers

12 hours ago
Even without their all-star backcourt, the Phoenix Suns are a heavy burden to handle.

Cam Johnson scored 20 points, Dandre Aiton added 18 and the Suns easily became the first NBA team to win 50 this season, easily beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-90 on Wednesday night.

“It feels good,” Johnson said. “Fifty is a big measure in this league, but now we want to make 60.”

This is certainly a good possibility. The Suns need to play .500 balls for the rest of the regular season to reach 60 wins.

Phoenix won without defender Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul has been out with a broken finger since February 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker was placed on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday, but Sun Fleech did not.

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson, 23, and Portland Trail Blazers fight for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Phoenix.

“We know how to adjust,” Ayton said.

Johnson helped the Phoenix finish a two-game skid at 6 of 8 and Aiton 9 at 12 off the field and broke a tie with Golden State for the NBA’s best home record at 27-7. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each added 15 points, making Bridges 6 out of 9.

Brandon Williams had a career-high 14 points for Portland. The Erosion Trail Blazers have lost three since the All-Star break – all by at least 30 points – and dropped to 25-37. They fired only 38.5% from the field and were injured by 19 turnovers.

Portland is adjusting to an overhauled list after a busy trade period. The Trail Blazers are without injured star Damien Lillard, and they have done business with their other high-scoring guard, CJ McCullum, in New Orleans.

“My biggest concern is trying to get some continuity with our new boy and the boys we have here,” said Portland coach Chaunsi Bilupus. “That’s the biggest thing for me. The problem is that it’s hard to hurry. When it comes down to it, you have to get it and put it away.”

Sons led the whole second half and pulled late in the third quarter, taking a 92-69 advantage in the fourth. They finished with 32 assists.

“We were moving the ball,” said guard Cameron Payne. “We played well. We have to keep it going.”

Phoenix trailed early in the second quarter but went ahead for a 63-48 advantage until halftime. Both Bridges and Crowder scored 13 points for the Sons, while Johnson added 11. Anferni Simmons led the Trail Blazers with 11 points before the break, but failed to score in the second half.

Honoring MCCOY

The Sons Radio has announced announcer Al McCoy with the franchise in its 50th season. His first broadcast was on September 27, 1972, in a Precision Game, and he has been on the sidelines ever since.

The 88-year-old has played in three NBA Finals in 1976, 1993 and 2021 Adam Silver, the full NBA commissioner, paid tribute to The Sun Video Board, with messages from former stars such as Steve Nash, Charles Berkeley, Shakil O’Neill, Kevin Johnson and the like.

Tip-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland had a long inactive list that included Lillard, Eric Bladeso, Joe Engels, Nasir Little, Didi Luzada, Joseph Nurkic, and Justice Winslow. … had a turnover of 12 in the first half.

Sons: Payne returns after missing 16 matches on the wrist of his right hand. In 20 minutes he finished with five points and eight assists. … G Landry Shamet started the eighth of the year, replacing Booker. He had 12 points. … host a sellout crowd for a 19th game. … everyone on the Sun’s active list scored 7 Six players were in double digits. … Crowder tied to career heights with five thefts.

The next one is coming

Trail Blazer: Saturday and Monday nights in Minnesota.

Sons: Host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

