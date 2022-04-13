World

Sunset Park Shooter Wounds 10 – Gadget Clock

8 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sunset Park Shooter Wounds 10 – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Sunset Park Shooter Wounds 10 – Gadget Clock

Sunset Park Shooter Wounds 10 – Gadget Clock

AP22102518859602

A sweeping law enforcement investigation is underway after a smoke canister-wielding gunman shot at least 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train and platform at a subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park on Tuesday.

More than a dozen others were injured in what investigators believe was a premeditated attack. And the shooter is still at large. Latest updates below:

#Sunset #Park #Shooter #Wounds #NBC #York

READ Also  Investigation continues in Pittsfield officer-involved shooting

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment