Sununu to Seek Re-election as New Hampshire Governor, Rejecting Senate Bid
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu surprised his party by announcing Tuesday that he would not run for the U.S. Senate next year, rejecting the full Republican press of the national Republicans who tried to recruit him for the Democratic-held contest. The GOP believed the seat could determine Senate control.
Instead, Mr. Sununu announced at a press conference that he would seek a fourth two-year term as governor, a job in which he said he could make more difference than Congress, where “doing nothing is often considered a victory.”
“I’m not responsible for the chaos and politics of Washington,” he said. “It’s for the citizens of New Hampshire.”
Republican leaders have challenged Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan to listen, as one of his best shots in support of a 50-50 biased split in the Senate, with Democrats controlling Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote.
At a Republican rally in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, where Mr. Sununu spoke, Texas Senator Ted Cruz appealed to attendees to bow to Mr. Sununu. “Everyone here should come to Chris and say, ‘Governors are great, but you have to stand up for the Senate,'” Mr Cruz said. “Because this man can retire Chuck Schumer alone as the majority leader of the Senate.”
Republicans in Washington are wary of Mr. Sununu’s decision. Senator Mitch McConnell, a minority leader who was represented by Mr. Sununu was personally lobbied to run, but was not informed of his decision, according to Mr. McConnell’s adviser, Josh Holmes. The Republican Governors Association had “no idea,” Mr. Holmes said.
But Dave Carney, a longtime Republican adviser in New Hampshire, said Mr. Sununu’s decision was not a surprise to those who knew him. “Gridlock in DC is a tough sale,” Mr. Carney said.
The decision was perhaps the most surprising given that the pre-medieval political climate has shifted to the Republican side after winning races across the country last week. Although the 2022 Senate blueprint is in favor of the Democrats, President Biden faces his most insecure candidates in the states where he won, with narrow victories in places like Arizona and Georgia making the first-term Democrats potentially insecure. The Democrats’ best shot to win a Senate seat is in Pennsylvania, the only Republican-controlled seat now open in the Biden-winning state.
In New Hampshire, the most serious Republican Senate candidate to date, Donald C. Bolduk is a retired military general. He lost last year to the GOP primary from the Trump-backed challenger, who eventually lost to New Hampshire’s senior senator, Jean Shaheen, a Democrat.
Republicans consider Ms. Hassan, who won nearly 1,000 votes in 2016, one of the most insecure Democratic senators next year.
Irene Lynn, a Democratic adviser who works in New Hampshire, said, “Maggie missed the shot.
With Mr Sununu out of the race, speculation turned to former Senator Kelly Ayote, who lost the seat to Mr Hassan.
Mr Sununu, 47, was re-elected in 2020 for a third two-year term with 65 per cent statewide votes. Former President Donald J. Trump was 20 percent better than Mr. Biden’s New Hampshire defeat score. Unlike other Republican governors of blue states like Maryland or Massachusetts, Mr. Sununu supported Mr. Trump’s re-election and declared at one point, “I am a Trump man.
A survey by the University of New Hampshire in September found that support for Mr. Sununu was declining, but still high. Fifty-seven percent of New Hampshire adults approve of the governor’s job, which includes dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic. But the share of independents recognizing his performance as governor fell for the third month in a row.
Blake Honshell contributed to the report.
