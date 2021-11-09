Sununu to Seek Re-election as New Hampshire Governor, Rejecting Senate Bid

At a Republican rally in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, where Mr. Sununu spoke, Texas Senator Ted Cruz appealed to attendees to bow to Mr. Sununu. “Everyone here should come to Chris and say, ‘Governors are great, but you have to stand up for the Senate,'” Mr Cruz said. “Because this man can retire Chuck Schumer alone as the majority leader of the Senate.”

Republicans in Washington are wary of Mr. Sununu’s decision. Senator Mitch McConnell, a minority leader who was represented by Mr. Sununu was personally lobbied to run, but was not informed of his decision, according to Mr. McConnell’s adviser, Josh Holmes. The Republican Governors Association had “no idea,” Mr. Holmes said.

But Dave Carney, a longtime Republican adviser in New Hampshire, said Mr. Sununu’s decision was not a surprise to those who knew him. “Gridlock in DC is a tough sale,” Mr. Carney said.

The decision was perhaps the most surprising given that the pre-medieval political climate has shifted to the Republican side after winning races across the country last week. Although the 2022 Senate blueprint is in favor of the Democrats, President Biden faces his most insecure candidates in the states where he won, with narrow victories in places like Arizona and Georgia making the first-term Democrats potentially insecure. The Democrats’ best shot to win a Senate seat is in Pennsylvania, the only Republican-controlled seat now open in the Biden-winning state.

In New Hampshire, the most serious Republican Senate candidate to date, Donald C. Bolduk is a retired military general. He lost last year to the GOP primary from the Trump-backed challenger, who eventually lost to New Hampshire’s senior senator, Jean Shaheen, a Democrat.