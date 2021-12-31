SUNY, CUNY Students Must Get COVID Booster Shot To Be On Campus, Gov. Hochul Says – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students attending SUNY and CUNY schools will be required to get a COVID vaccine booster shot, once eligible, in order to be on campus for the spring semester, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

The mandate takes effect Jan. 15, 2022.

“We are asking all schools to ensure that students, before they return, are boosted. They are required to be vaccinated, now we’re putting on an additional requirement. In order to return to your college campus, you have to be boosted,” Hochul said.

Students ineligible for a booster shot when the mandate takes effect will be allowed on campus. Once eligible, they must get the shot to stay on campus.

Faculty will also need to be vaccinated under the new requirements.

“This is how we’re going to ensure that these campuses stay open,” Hochul said. “When a community college shuts down, or a SUNY school or a private school shuts down, that is devastating to the local economy. We can avoid this, because last time we didn’t have vaccinations, we didn’t have boosters, we didn’t have the rapid testing available.”

Indoor mask mandates will be in place and students must test negative for COVID in order to return to campus after the winter break.

Students have to follow the state and CDC-recommended quarantine and isolation policies if they test positive.