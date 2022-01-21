SUNY ESF student expelled after racist social media post





SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A social media post by a student at SUNY’s Faculty of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse has drawn robust condemnation from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Joanie Mahoney, president of the school, referred to as it a “grotesque and violent demonstration of abhorrent, racist conduct.”

The video appeared in threads on numerous social media channels with the unique post figuring out one of many members concerned as a SUNY ESF student. Pres. Mahoney expelled and barred the student from college property, efficient instantly, saying that though it was created off campus and outdoors of Onondaga County, the post violates the student code of conduct.

SUNY’s interim chancellor issued a press release that mentioned in-part:

“…all of us within the SUNY neighborhood of scholars, college and employees stand with SUNY ESF on this troublesome time in sending a powerful message that these disgusting shows of racism and hate will at all times be met with instant response of condemnation and unity…”

Gov. Hochul mentioned she was “disgusted by the racist behavior” proven within the post. Her workplace launched a press release saying in-part:

“I’m directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Job Power to supply the Syracuse College campus security and Syracuse Police Division no matter help they want in response to the spreading of hateful messaging on-line.”