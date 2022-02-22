SUNY Potsdam shooting: Beth Howell’s grieving mother says she spoke to daughter hours before her murder



PATTERSON, NY – The grieving mother of a State University of New York student who was shot dead just a few steps from the college campus spoke to her daughter just hours before the mindless, seemingly random attack, she told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

The Patterson of the Anne Howell family spoke to Gadget Clock Digital from New York, just days after her daughter Elizabeth or “Beth” was killed more than four hours away in SUNY Potsdam, where she was finishing her final year and was planning to be. A music teacher.

“She was the most amazing girl a man could ever expect,” Howell said from the front door of his home, a quiet, wooded neighborhood some distance from Putnam Lake.

Tragic events

Beth was shot at 5:45 a.m. local time on College Park Road in the village of Potsdam, about 30 miles south of the Canadian border, officials said. He was just a few feet from the campus of the Crane School of Music, where he was expected to graduate in a few months.

A spokesman for SUNY previously said Snow had no connection to the school, but revealed on Tuesday that Snow’s uncle was a Potsdam faculty member. The man did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

After the shooting, Beth fled shortly before crashing into the corner of College Park Road and East Drive, Potsdam Village Lieutenant Michael Ames later announced.

Police said eyewitnesses saw a man firing three shots from a gray, four-door sedan. Investigators later identified and identified the suspected gunman as 31-year-old Michael Snow.

The New York State Police (NYSP) executed a search warrant the next day at Massner Snow’s home – about 25 miles from the scene of the murder. They arrested him at his Main Street home and charged him with second-degree murder.

Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Howell

Ann Howell said she spoke to her daughter on Friday, but did not elaborate on their conversation.

She said her daughter loved music – she was an avid celebist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra – and enjoyed dancing and swimming. He graduated from Brewster High School and was a member of the Navy’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Howell said the family would soon mourn for their 21-year-old daughter, but learned in the days of the tragedy that Beth had affected the community “more than I understood.”

“We are devastated,” he said, “but we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from friends, family and the community.”

Howell noted that his family had not begun any fundraising efforts. She asked if anyone interested in donating to Beth’s memory would contribute to the Danbury Music Center, “because it was a big part of her growing up life.”

For his alleged assailant, Howell said he had heard from police and Beth’s friends that he had “nothing to do” with his daughter Snow.

“She has a close circle of friends there, and she’s a music major – she’s either in class, or rehearsing, or rehearsing, or spending time with her friends,” he said. “No connection.”

Snow was released on bail and is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in Potsdam Town Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing, said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pascoa, whose office is hearing the case.

Posca also told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that his office had not yet “found any connection” between Beth Howell and Snow. He asked the public to provide any information regarding his activities on the day of snow or shooting.

“In terms of the situation, it looks like this point is a random act. And one that could have been avoided, and one that we’re not used to seeing here in the North,” he said. “We will do our best to bring the person who did this to justice.”

Pasqua added that he had contacted the Havel family.

In Snow’s case, Pasqua will not comment on the suspect’s criminal history or the existence of a sealed case, except that there is “no open case” against him for Havel’s murder.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source said Snow Massena had repeatedly contacted the police department.

The NYSP said Snow was driving a gray Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731 on the day of the murder. Between 5pm and 8:30 pm, the car drove through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogensburg and Massena – a route that is a minimum of 65 miles.

Police are urging locals to review video surveillance of any home or business for evidence of snow or his vehicle one hour before the shooting. The gray Honda has a damaged driver’s side and an aftermarket mirror attached to the door, Ames said.

Tom Munger, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said investigators on Tuesday were likely looking to create a timetable for snowmobiles surrounding Friday’s alleged shooting.

Mungir, who is not involved in the investigation, said the soldiers were probably releasing as little information as needed “because they wanted to file an anti-aircraft lawsuit.”

“This tragedy is the loss of innocent lives,” he said. “The second tragedy will be an error in the investigation that keeps this guy going.”

He added: “I know investigators are investigating all the ways. After all, this is someone who is working in our society and has apparently taken an innocent life.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen snow or cars to contact NYSP Troop B at (518) 873-2750.

