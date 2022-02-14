Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Aaron Donald points to ring finger after game-sealing play, emotional after Rams win

12 seconds ago
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams put a surprising point in the team’s Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

On the 4th and the clock ticked off, quarterback Joe Barrow was involved in a game-ceiling game to end Donald Bengals’ season. When the defensive tackle came back to celebrate, he pointed to his finger that it was his time for a Super Bowl ring.

Donald finished with two sacks and two tackles for a 23-20 win rate.

Joe Barrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals was fired by Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The big defensive tackle was teary after the game.

Rumors spread before the kickoff that Donald could retire if the Rams won. NBC broadcasters Rodney Harrison and Michelle Taffoya both mentioned the possibility before the game.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after his fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Rob Car / Getty Images)

“He’s big in inheritance,” Harrison said during the live broadcast. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender who has done a lot of personal things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me: If he can win a Super Bowl, there is a strong possibility that he will be out of the game and retire.” . “

After the victory, Donald told Tafoya that he was still not quite sure.

The 30-year-old is already considered one of the best defenders in league history.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after his fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Rob Car / Getty Images)

Donald is a three-time defensive player of the year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald has fumbled a total of 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and four forced fumbles.

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

READ Also  Can Serbia Stop the U.S. Women's Basketball Juggernaut?

