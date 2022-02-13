Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals, Rams dress to impress as they enter SoFi Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams wore costumes to impress before their Super Bowl LVI match at the Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday night.

Joe Barrow led the Aussie Bengals to the Sophie Stadium in Chidoba while Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald led the Rams in the building for the last time this season.

Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the game

Cincinnati is rising to prominence over a bunch of close play-off games, including two-time defending AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Englewood, Calif.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Englewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Chris O’Mera)

The Bengals are not favorites in the game but have improved on the underdog role. The AFC North champions have never won a Super Bowl title in the history of their franchise and have not returned to a major game since the 1988 season.

Super Bowl Champion Terrell Davis, Highs Ward Bengal-Rams predicts

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Lynn Sladki)

Among those in charge are Cooper Coop, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Ramsay.

The team acquired Von Miller and Beckham during the season and both acquisitions helped them win the NFC West and make a run through the playoffs to return to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles is looking for its second Super Bowl title.

February 13, 2022: A look outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

February 13, 2022: A look outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
(Gadget Clock / Ryan Gados)

READ Also  Real Madrid target Camavinga already verging on undroppable for France boss Deschamps

The two teams will meet on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

