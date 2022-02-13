Super Bowl 2022: Bengals, Rams dress to impress as they enter SoFi Stadium



The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams wore costumes to impress before their Super Bowl LVI match at the Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday night.

Joe Barrow led the Aussie Bengals to the Sophie Stadium in Chidoba while Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald led the Rams in the building for the last time this season.

Cincinnati is rising to prominence over a bunch of close play-off games, including two-time defending AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals are not favorites in the game but have improved on the underdog role. The AFC North champions have never won a Super Bowl title in the history of their franchise and have not returned to a major game since the 1988 season.

Among those in charge are Cooper Coop, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Ramsay.

The team acquired Von Miller and Beckham during the season and both acquisitions helped them win the NFC West and make a run through the playoffs to return to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles is looking for its second Super Bowl title.

The two teams will meet on Sunday at 7.30 pm.