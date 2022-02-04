Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe
Written by admin
Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe

Bengal Defensive & Sam Hubbard just wants to win the Super Bowl for Cincinnati and his hometown fans.

She hopes to be proud of Harambe.

Super Bowl 2022: Bengal unveils uniforms for Rams game

This June 20, 2015 file photo, provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, shows the West Lowland Gorilla Harambe, who was fatally shot to protect the boy who entered the exhibition on Saturday, May 28, 2016.

This June 20, 2015 file photo, provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, shows the West Lowland Gorilla Harambe, who was fatally shot to protect the boy who entered the exhibition on Saturday, May 28, 2016.
(Jeff McCurry / Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens / AP, Cincinnati Inquirer via file)

Harambe was a 400-pound gorilla who dragged a 4-year-old boy around the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in 2016. The 17-year-old primate was shot dead and the boy was rescued. At the time, animal rights groups criticized the decision to kill the gorilla.

The Harambe incident has created a social media frenzy, turning the gorilla star.

Hubbard did not forget.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after facing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms (15) in the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Kansas City.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after facing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms (15) in the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Kansas City.
(AP Photo / Paul Sancia)

Barstall Sports personality asked PFT commentator Hubbard during his recent appearance “Excuse me” podcast Whether there was any talk in the locker room about Gorilla winning the Super Bowl.

“Sweet Prince, I mean, he’s our man. He’s our hero,” Hubbard said. “I think that’s familiar, kind of goes without saying. You know, we’re doing it for him.”

READ Also  Tokyo Olympics: Youths pass casteist remarks at Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya's kin, one arrested

Hubbard said he was in Ohio when the incident happened at the zoo.

The Bengals have selected a defensive lineman in the third round of the 2018 draft. The 2021 season was still his best year.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) before the AFC Championship match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field on January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) before the AFC Championship match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field on January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
(Scott Winters / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He played 16 games and had 7.5 sacks, including 62 tackles and two rumble recoveries.

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl LVI on 13 February.


#Super #Bowl #Bengals #Sam #Hubbard #win #Harambe

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment