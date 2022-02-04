Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wants to win for Harambe



Bengal Defensive & Sam Hubbard just wants to win the Super Bowl for Cincinnati and his hometown fans.

She hopes to be proud of Harambe.

Super Bowl 2022: Bengal unveils uniforms for Rams game

Harambe was a 400-pound gorilla who dragged a 4-year-old boy around the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in 2016. The 17-year-old primate was shot dead and the boy was rescued. At the time, animal rights groups criticized the decision to kill the gorilla.

The Harambe incident has created a social media frenzy, turning the gorilla star.

Hubbard did not forget.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Barstall Sports personality asked PFT commentator Hubbard during his recent appearance “Excuse me” podcast Whether there was any talk in the locker room about Gorilla winning the Super Bowl.

“Sweet Prince, I mean, he’s our man. He’s our hero,” Hubbard said. “I think that’s familiar, kind of goes without saying. You know, we’re doing it for him.”

Hubbard said he was in Ohio when the incident happened at the zoo.

The Bengals have selected a defensive lineman in the third round of the 2018 draft. The 2021 season was still his best year.

He played 16 games and had 7.5 sacks, including 62 tackles and two rumble recoveries.

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl LVI on 13 February.