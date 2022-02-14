Super Bowl 2022: Matthew Stafford battles through trials and tribulations to reach pinnacle



Matthew Stafford made the most use of his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the team to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Two of his three touchdown passes were to play MVP Cooper Coupe.

Professional and personal struggles

But it was a long and arduous journey to get to this point.

The Detroit Lions selected Stafford as the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He has played 12 seasons with the Lions, where he has played nine games in 12 years. He took his bumps and bruises at the time, making only three playoffs in the years he spent in Detroit.

Towards the end of his race, he and his family had a painful experience.

Stafford’s wife Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019. He underwent 12 hours of surgery to remove the tumor. He told NBC Sports earlier this month about his recovery.

“Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. The brain is being taught to rely only on your left. So, it was a process. But again, I got him, I had a lot of support. And when you have a baby, you’re going to have to fight harder to get back soon, “he said.

“So what we did and I relied on a bunch of it. I mean, talk to the caregiver. He lined up all my medications. When I was taking all of these medications I had his alarm to do everything and everything to make sure. That’s fine. “

Everything has changed

During a trip to Mexico in 2021, everything changed for Stafford and his family.

Stafford Rams met with coach Shawn McVeigh and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, and that’s where things started. According to ESPN, Stafford was fascinated by the memory of McWay and the two began to talk more, and their relationship began to explode during the holidays.

Soon, Rams will trade Jared Goff with the Lions for Stafford.

The rest is really history.

Stafford played in every game of the 2021 season, finishing with 4,886 passing yards and tying the highest of his career for 41 touchdown passes. He has also been sacked 30 times – the lowest total for him in at least 16 games since the 2013 season.

He and his wife Sophie will share a loving hug in the middle of the stadium after the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Through all the hard work, all the obstacles and injuries and all the trials and tribulations he became a Super Bowl Championship over the Bengals.

At the end of the game, Stafford led a 15-play drive and threw the game-winning touchdown into the coupe.

Los Angeles could be on the verge of another playoff run next season. Cooper Coop will return and will probably return after missing the season due to Robert Woods injury. Los Angeles Odell could also re-sign Beckham Jr. and add another weapon to the long-term offense.