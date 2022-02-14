Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Matthew Stafford battles through trials and tribulations to reach pinnacle

1 hour ago
by admin
Matthew Stafford made the most use of his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the team to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Engelwood, California (Associated Press).

Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Two of his three touchdown passes were to play MVP Cooper Coupe.

Professional and personal struggles

But it was a long and arduous journey to get to this point.

The Detroit Lions selected Stafford as the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He has played 12 seasons with the Lions, where he has played nine games in 12 years. He took his bumps and bruises at the time, making only three playoffs in the years he spent in Detroit.

Towards the end of his race, he and his family had a painful experience.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kisses wife Kelly Hall after winning the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022 at the Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.

(Getty Images)

Stafford’s wife Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019. He underwent 12 hours of surgery to remove the tumor. He told NBC Sports earlier this month about his recovery.

“Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. The brain is being taught to rely only on your left. So, it was a process. But again, I got him, I had a lot of support. And when you have a baby, you’re going to have to fight harder to get back soon, “he said.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after beating Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football match on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Associated Press)

“So what we did and I relied on a bunch of it. I mean, talk to the caregiver. He lined up all my medications. When I was taking all of these medications I had his alarm to do everything and everything to make sure. That’s fine. “

Everything has changed

During a trip to Mexico in 2021, everything changed for Stafford and his family.

Stafford Rams met with coach Shawn McVeigh and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, and that’s where things started. According to ESPN, Stafford was fascinated by the memory of McWay and the two began to talk more, and their relationship began to explode during the holidays.

Soon, Rams will trade Jared Goff with the Lions for Stafford.

The rest is really history.

Stafford played in every game of the 2021 season, finishing with 4,886 passing yards and tying the highest of his career for 41 touchdown passes. He has also been sacked 30 times – the lowest total for him in at least 16 games since the 2013 season.

He and his wife Sophie will share a loving hug in the middle of the stadium after the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Matthew Stafford # 9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Hall reacted after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on January 30, 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.

(Getty Images)

Through all the hard work, all the obstacles and injuries and all the trials and tribulations he became a Super Bowl Championship over the Bengals.

At the end of the game, Stafford led a 15-play drive and threw the game-winning touchdown into the coupe.

Los Angeles could be on the verge of another playoff run next season. Cooper Coop will return and will probably return after missing the season due to Robert Woods injury. Los Angeles Odell could also re-sign Beckham Jr. and add another weapon to the long-term offense.

