Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: 'I don't know what to say'

Super Bowl 2022: Rams' Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: 'I don't know what to say'
Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: ‘I don’t know what to say’

Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Cooper Kupp at mountain top after winning Super Bowl MVP: ‘I don’t know what to say’

Cooper Coupe is at the top of the wide receiver mountain in the NFL.

After an incredible performance at the Super Bowl LVI, Coupe – who finished with eight receptions for 92 yards including two touchdowns – earned the MVP honor in Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) catches a touchdown pass in the last zone against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game at Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) catches a touchdown pass in the last zone against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game at Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

With 1:25 to go into the game, Cooper’s touchdown limited 15-play, 79-yard drive when he came down with a game-clinching score from quarterback Matthew Stafford to take the Rams to their first title since the 1999 season.

Coupe became only the eighth wide receiver to win the Super Bowl MVP since 1976.

“I don’t think I deserve it. I don’t know what to say,” Coop said NBC’s Mike Tyrico On stage after winning the award.

Just a few days ago, Coupe moved into the NFL Honors with NFL Offensive Player of the Year after one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in league history. He led the league in receptions (145), yards, (1,947), and touchdowns (16) and was the unanimous all-pro pick.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) reacts in Rams Cincinnati Bengals after beating NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) reacts in Rams Cincinnati Bengals after beating NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Coupe’s path to greatness, however, was not as easy as he seemed.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Coupe was the seventh wide receiver and the second-highest pick in the history of Eastern Washington University. Coupe was the NCAA’s all-time top receiver in East Washington with 6,464 yards in four years.

Coop credits his wife, wife Anna, who has been his biggest supporter since college football.

Coupe married Anna in June 2015 while they were still in college. He once said Sports illustrated That he couldn’t succeed without her because Anna worked full-time to support them financially so she could focus on football.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) is congratulated by teammates after Cincinnati scored a touchdown against the Bengals in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop (10) is congratulated by teammates after Cincinnati scored a touchdown against the Bengals in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.
((AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez))

“I have no doubt I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” he told Coop A. Recent Interviews. “I wouldn’t be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and she inspired me to do what I did.”

Coop is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Coop, who studied at Pacific Lutheran University and was selected in the fifth round of the Giants in 1990. He also played for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Cowboys. And his grandfather, Jack Coop, was an offensive lineman for the University of Washington and was drafted by the Cowboys in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL Draft.

