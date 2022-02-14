Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr questionable to return with knee injury



Los Angeles Rams Extensive receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Suspicious to come back for Super Bowl LVI After leaving the game with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Beckham, who first got the rams on board with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than half four minutes left, which the report described as an out-of-contact injury to his left knee.

According to Tom Peliserro of the NFL Network, it was the same knee that was torn in a game against the ACL. Cincinnati Bengals 7 weeks.

Rams said Beckham returned with a knee injury at halftime.

This is a developing story. See back for details.