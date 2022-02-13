Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Sean McVay admits desire to have family weighs heavily on future



Los Angeles Rams coach Shawn McVeigh suggested during the team’s final media availability ahead of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday that his desire to have a family weighs heavily on him.

McVeigh, 36, first joked that he wouldn’t “make it” if he was coaching in the 60’s, but later emphasized how important it was for him to have a family. He said he was going to marry his fiance Veronica Khomein without any more COVID-19 epidemic-related obstacles.

“I love it so much that it’s a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my close friends, be it coaches or even some of our players, I’m going to get married this summer, I want to have a family and I think Finding balance but also being able to give the necessary time, “he said, through ESPN. “I’ve always dreamed of being able to be a parent and I can’t predict the future, you know? I’m kidding.

“I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’ve invested a lot in this thing and I’m at the moment. But at some point, if you say what do you want to do? I want to be able. “

McVeigh added that he knew how difficult it was to grow up. His grandfather, John, was the Dayton College football coach from 1965 to 1972, coached the World Football League from 1974 to 1975, head coach of the New York Giants from 1976 to 1978, and general manager of the San Francisco 49ers from 1983. 1990 and again in 1998.

McVeigh said of his father Tim, “He has a special relationship with my grandfather who was a coach and staff member,” but one thing that prevented him from coaching was, ‘Man, I had such a great relationship but my father Missed something ‘but didn’t want to do it with me and my younger brother. So, I always remember it and at some point, I want to be able to have a family. That’s why I’m saying this. But, —, you’ll probably talk to me when I’m 61. “

McVay is looking for his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night.