Super Bowl 2022: Rams top Bengals in epic thriller to capture second title in franchise history



Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford joined Cooper Coupe for the third touchdown pass of the game and took a 1:25 left lead.

Stafford led the Rams on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a coupe touchdown. A few penalties down the stretch of the final drive also helped Los Angeles score on the 1-yard line. The quarterback was initially stopped by hiding before Stafford Coupe was found.

The experienced quarterback, who captured his first Super Bowl ring with a win, finished with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

The Rams needed some help in the final half of the game. Odell lost Beckham Jr. to the end of the second quarter due to a knee injury in the offense and it appears that the team started coming out of halftime after scoring a Bengal goal in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Joe Barrow to T Higgins and then capitalized. A Stafford barrier.

RAMS’s Cooper Coupe won the Super Bowl LVI MVP

Cincinnati led 20-13 with 10:15 left in the third quarter after Evan McPherson’s field goal.

But that will be the final time the Bengalis will score.

Los Angeles kicker Matt Gay cut the lead to four points on a 41-yard field goal. Stafford failed to score on both sides until they got the offense together in their final drive and took them to a touchdown.

Rams’ defense has reached the bar seven times and even sidelined him a little bit.

Bengal’s Joe Mixon joins T Higgins for TD score in Super Bowl LVI: ‘Cincinnati Special’

Back in the Los Angeles run, Cam Axes had 21 yards in 13 carry, leading the team. Coupe had 92 yards and eight catches for two touchdowns. Beckham made two catches and a touchdown in 52 yards.

Coop, known as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl MVP. Julian Edelman is the first non-quarterback to win the award since he did it for the New England Patriots against the Rams in the Super Bowl LIII a few years ago.

Aaron Donald finished the game with four tackles and two sacks. He won his first ring. He told NBC’s Michelle Tafoya after the game that he was not sure if he would retire after the game. NBC Sports reports that he is considering a decision if Ramos wins on Sunday night.

The Burrows and the Bengals fought hard.

The team stays in the game throughout and even stays attached to some tactics in the second quarter. Running back Joe Mixon looked like he was about to take the ball to a sweep play but instead pulled back and found Higgins in the last zone for the first touchdown of the night.

NFL fans were watching the game, calling it a “Cincinnati Special” in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game in the Super Bowl LII.

Burrow finished -33 for 22 with 263 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He was even repeatedly fired for 43 yards but could not get the ball over.

Mixon finished with 15 carry and 72 yards on touchdown passes. Higgins has four catches and two touchdowns for 100 yards. Jamar Chase has taken five catches in 69 yards.

Los Angeles won its first Super Bowl title since the 2000 season when Kurt Warner’s team defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXIV.