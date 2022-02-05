Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the game



Super Bowl LVI is around the corner and fans finally know who will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing the Los Angeles Rams for the title. The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Rams topped the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Bengals are making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

The Rams are making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017 season.

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will lead Cincinnati and Los Angeles respectively in the game. Both players are making their first Super Bowl appearances.

Burrow could be the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to win the Heisman, National Championship and the Super Bowl with a victory over the Rams. Stafford has a chance to cement his legacy with a Super Bowl title after Los Angeles acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

–

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Kickoff will likely happen at 6:30 pm ET. Fans can tune in to the game on NBC.

Where is it?

The teams in the Super Bowl will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. – the home of the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first time SoFi Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl. Los Angeles first held the Super Bowl in 1967 and the last time was in 1993.

Will fans attend the game?

Much like last season, the threat of a coronavirus outbreak still looms large. Super Bowl organizers have said that the show will go on despite the emergence of the omicron variant. Los Angeles County officials expect the stadium, which seats 70,000 plus, will be at maximum capacity for the event.

As of Dec. 15, fans ages 5 years and older attending SoFi Stadium must provide a proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours prior to the event and within 24 hours with an antigen test. Guests 18 years and older must have a photo ID and masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Further explanation of the SoFi Stadium rules are on the stadium’s website.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Mickey Guyton will perform the national anthem, and Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” The gospel duo Mary Mary, along with LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Who is performing at halftime?

A historic lineup of hip-hop all-stars will be performing the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to show up at SoFi Stadium for the halftime show.