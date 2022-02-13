Super Bowl champs Terrell Davis, Hines Ward make Bengals-Rams predictions



NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Terrell Davis and the legend is back Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Hynes Ward both know what it takes to win one Super Bowl Or two.

The former Georgia Bulldogs Fox spoke to News Digital about Sunday’s game Los Angeles Rams And Cincinnati Bengals. When they both see the Rams take home the Lombardy Trophy, Davis and Ward see the threat level of the Bengals differently.

49ers ‘George Keattle says RAMS’ Aaron DNALS biggest threat in Super Bowl: ‘It could be really ugly’

“I’m going to say it’s going to be a shock and it’s going to be, yes they’re the new kid on the block, they only know what they know. I just look at Ram – Cooper coup , Aaron Donald , By Miller – The guys you lean on, your playmakers. You’re leaning on your superstars, ”Ward says.“ I just watch them dominate this game. I’m looking for a blowout. I got 33-21 Rams. ”

“I do not [see] A blowout, I can tell you, “Davis laughed and refused.” I don’t think the Bengals will tolerate the nonsense that Hines is blowing up about this blowout. They’re going to show, but to me the rams are winning, 27-24. ”

Super Bowl MVP

Davis and Ward have both won the Super Bowl twice, along with TD Denver Broncos And Ward with Steelers. They were both awarded the Super Bowl MVP after their first championship.

“Aaron Donald is going to be my MVP [pick] That game, “Davis said, while Ward was leaning towards one of his teammates, Bulldog, for respect.

“ Matthew Stafford Come home and join the Bulldogs who have won the Super Bowl MVP, “Ward said.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Playmakers

Davis hopes the Bengals will see a lot of drama involving backwardness Joe Mixon Whom he thinks will have the greatest impact on Cincinnati’s crime.

“If they can win this game, if they want to win this game, their fingerprints need to be in this game because they’re back in an exceptional race,” Davis told Gadget Clock. “It’s not just when you’re talking about pinning the Rams’ defensive line and trying to get to the quarterback, you’re talking about a guy who gets the ball out of the backfield.

“For me, the balance of offense that the Bengals have to have to win the game – Mixon is very important in that role.”

Naturally, Ward Rams wide receiver will see Cooper Coop.

“It’s a passing game of rams,” Ward said. “The passing game goes through him. He’s always in the right place. He’s that safety blanket for Stafford. He’s going to open the ball wherever he puts it. He’s going to make a game. He’s doing it.”

But Ward added the potential matchup of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’mar Chase And experienced Jalen Ramsey Will be one of the more interesting showdown to see.

“The matchup I’m going to bring to my popcorn is Jamar Chase vs. Jalen Ramsay. Match of the Age,” Ward said. “You’ve got a young stud – a growing stud coming – going against one of the best in the business.”

The key to a big win

“I know TD is going to lean towards running games, but the running game has come and gone now,” Ward told Gadget Clock. “It’s a new era, everyone wants to have a point. Look at the firepower on both sides. I’m just looking for Matthew Stafford. [if he doesn’t] Turn the ball over, I’ll find a big day for him. ”

“Again, Hynes is going to get it wrong,” Davis said with a laugh. “When you talk about the championship, and we can go back to last year’s Super Bowl. Bucs , Who was the star of that game? It wasn’t Leonard Fornet ? Wasn’t ‘Playoff Lenny’ the game that the Bucks tended to win? I think he was.

“Games like this, I think Mixon is an effective candidate for MVP in this game … you have some players who can play a game that can make a difference in that win, and I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

‘Calm down’

One thing both veterinarians agree on is the focus of Rams and Bengal to win big games.

“Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem,” said Ward. “You got your family, you got your friends. I know my first Super Bowl, it was a big mistake for me to come to town with my family and friends and try to figure out what kind of club they could enter.

“They were constantly calling my phone … every day. Here I am trying to play Super Bowl, my first Super Bowl and having to deal with family members and friends who are bothering you trying to get into the club. So if they can eliminate the confusion. Get away and focus on playing one more game and give what you get for Sunday’s big game. “

Davis agreed.

“Haynes hit the nail on the head. That’s really about it,” Davis said. “It’s really trying, which they call ‘quiet the word.’ It’s all the external things, the party, the media, it’s the family, it’s the friends. You play a lot of roles.

“Once you get out of all of this, then you start to get your mind back on the game and start working on the game plan and try to prepare yourself mentally so that when the game comes you are ready to go.”

Davis and Ward have also partnered with Tums for the #TUMSworthyTrivia Challenge, which will give viewers a chance to win a share of the $ 88,000 prize by visiting Twitter and taking part in action during the big game.