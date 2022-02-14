Super Bowl fans reject mask mandate despite being given one at stadium: ‘Super-spreader bowl’



Many fans who were present Super Bowl Despite being given a KN95 mask in California and the need to cover his face, the game was seen without a mask.

“I hope it’s not a super-spreader bowl,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Han. Worried about last week’s game “Because it will affect all the sacrifices that people have made.”

On game day, footage showed that most of the game’s fans were wearing masks, KTLA reported .

An indoor mask mandate is still in effect in Los Angeles County, when the state mask order expires on Tuesday. Los Angeles County has forced everyone two or older to wear a mask at the game unless they eat or drink. Fans ages five and older will also need to show proof of vaccination, or have a negative PCR or antigen test.

Los Angeles young orchestra musicians perform masks outside the Super Bowl

The Sophie Stadium has capacity Hosts up to 100,000 people .

Before the game last week, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Warner warned, “We urge everyone to take precautions to reduce the risk during an epidemic.” “Whether it’s a pre-game event at Sophie Stadium or a gathering at someone’s house, many of us will spend hours eating, drinking, rejoicing and screaming with people from different families.”

California Mask Mandate High Bowl Celebrities Overlooked by Super Bowl LVI

High-profile celebrities such as J-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the unmasked fans on Sunday.

“Here are videos of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California has to wear them to school tomorrow,” Clay Travis of Outkick.com tweeted with a video. “They must have been holding their breath throughout the game.”

Travis was referring to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was seen without a mask while posing for a photo at a different Rams game last month. In response, the Democratic mayor argued that he was holding his breath during the photo shoot.

Although the celebrities were seen without masks, the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra performed with masks just before the big game.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.