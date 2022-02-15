Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021



An estimated 101.1 million people have watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at NBC and Telemundo since 2021, capturing a thrilling playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year’s game had 95.2 million television viewers, the lowest since 2006. Nielsen raised its original estimate of 92 million last year, saying it reduced the number of people who watched the game outside their home.

NBC reported that another 11.2 million people have streamed the game this year, leaving a total of 112.3 million viewers.

Like most playoff games this season, the game has gone downhill and the competition usually adds to the audience. The game denies the trend of television, which steadily decreases the number of viewers year after year.

Nielsen said 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC and another 1.9 million on Spanish-language network Telemundo.