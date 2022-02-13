Sports

Super Bowl to honor 75th anniversary of the US Air Force with rare pregame flyover

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Super Bowl to honor 75th anniversary of the US Air Force with rare pregame flyover
Written by admin
Super Bowl to honor 75th anniversary of the US Air Force with rare pregame flyover

Super Bowl to honor 75th anniversary of the US Air Force with rare pregame flyover

The NFL Will honor the 75th anniversary United States Air Force Before Cincinnati Bengals And Los Angeles Rams Five elite pilots take part in a pregame flyover during the closing notes of the national anthem when they take to the field at Sophie Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Hinton, who has flown aircraft with the US Air Force Heritage Flight Team for the past 25 years, spoke with Gadget Clock Digital about the unique opportunity for the Air Force to showcase its best military equipment in front of one of the world’s largest platforms.

49ers ‘George Keatl says Rams’ biggest threat in Aaron Donald Super Bowl: ‘It could be really ugly’

“It’s an honor to be part of this elite group,” Hinton said. “The demonstration teams are made up of our best pilots, they are not better than the rest, but they represent our armed forces well and I must be a part of that I am very proud of my experience with them for the last 25 years.”

Steve Hinton is a fixture in the world of Warburds, performing at air shows around the world on 150 different types of aircraft for over 35 years.

Steve Hinton is a fixture in the world of Warburds, performing at air shows around the world on 150 different types of aircraft for over 35 years.
(AFHFF)

“It’s a way for taxpayers to present with their ability what the Air Force has. Of course, it only scratches the surface, but these are amazing pilots and amazing equipment that the United States Air Force has. Describe their capabilities even harder.”

Hinton, who began his flight career at the age of 17, will fly the North American P-51D Mustang, which was used during the First World Word II. The rare five-aircraft structure will also feature some of the Air Force’s most recent innovations, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II.

READ Also  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UEFA Final: Racial remarks against England players who missed the penalty

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Mustang served in almost every war zone during World War II and later fought in the Korean War.

Mustang served in almost every war zone during World War II and later fought in the Korean War.
(AFHFF)

“It’s amazing to be able to show taxpayers, parents and kids growing up, they’re going to be proud of what we have in the United States,” Hinton said.

“Your Air Force is here. We represent the past, present and future.”

Hinton, whose film credits include “Pearl Harbor,” “Die Hard 2,” “Dunkirk” and “Iron Man,” said training for the event began in March, and thousands of hours of planning and training will be shown in a few seconds.

However, the experience will not be the same as before.

“It’s gotten a lot higher there. One of the biggest things is that they told me to do it. It’s really an honor to be involved in an event like this. Millions of people will see it. There’s no pressure,” Hinton said with a smile.

The Mustang was one of the best and most well-known fighters used by the US Army Air Force during World War II.

The Mustang was one of the best and most well-known fighters used by the US Army Air Force during World War II.
(AFHFF)

“I love my work, I love what I can do and I love being available for events like this. I still pinch myself all the time. It’s hard to believe I can still do these things.”

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 pm ET, but fans can go to the Air Force Heritage Flight Team website at 6 pm ET for the livestream.

#Super #Bowl #honor #75th #anniversary #Air #Force #rare #pregame #flyover

READ Also  Atalanta 4/6 to beat Torino in Saturday's Serie A showdown
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Why Che Adams was poor vs Leicester

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment