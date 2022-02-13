Super Bowl to honor 75th anniversary of the US Air Force with rare pregame flyover



The NFL Will honor the 75th anniversary United States Air Force Before Cincinnati Bengals And Los Angeles Rams Five elite pilots take part in a pregame flyover during the closing notes of the national anthem when they take to the field at Sophie Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Hinton, who has flown aircraft with the US Air Force Heritage Flight Team for the past 25 years, spoke with Gadget Clock Digital about the unique opportunity for the Air Force to showcase its best military equipment in front of one of the world’s largest platforms.

49ers ‘George Keatl says Rams’ biggest threat in Aaron Donald Super Bowl: ‘It could be really ugly’

“It’s an honor to be part of this elite group,” Hinton said. “The demonstration teams are made up of our best pilots, they are not better than the rest, but they represent our armed forces well and I must be a part of that I am very proud of my experience with them for the last 25 years.”

“It’s a way for taxpayers to present with their ability what the Air Force has. Of course, it only scratches the surface, but these are amazing pilots and amazing equipment that the United States Air Force has. Describe their capabilities even harder.”

Hinton, who began his flight career at the age of 17, will fly the North American P-51D Mustang, which was used during the First World Word II. The rare five-aircraft structure will also feature some of the Air Force’s most recent innovations, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s amazing to be able to show taxpayers, parents and kids growing up, they’re going to be proud of what we have in the United States,” Hinton said.

“Your Air Force is here. We represent the past, present and future.”

Hinton, whose film credits include “Pearl Harbor,” “Die Hard 2,” “Dunkirk” and “Iron Man,” said training for the event began in March, and thousands of hours of planning and training will be shown in a few seconds.

However, the experience will not be the same as before.

“It’s gotten a lot higher there. One of the biggest things is that they told me to do it. It’s really an honor to be involved in an event like this. Millions of people will see it. There’s no pressure,” Hinton said with a smile.

“I love my work, I love what I can do and I love being available for events like this. I still pinch myself all the time. It’s hard to believe I can still do these things.”

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 pm ET, but fans can go to the Air Force Heritage Flight Team website at 6 pm ET for the livestream.