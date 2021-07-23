Super Dancer Chapter 4: Karisma Kapoor got so much love for the contestant Prithviraj | Karisma Kapoor got so much love for the contestant, was stunned by the precious gift

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who will soon be seen as a guest on a dance reality show, surprised a contestant by gifting them five pairs of shoes. The actress will be seen in ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ and the contestants will be seen dancing on her famous track. Viewers will also get to see some of the trademark dance moves of Karisma Kapoor.

Dance on Phool Sa Chehra Tera

Contestant Prithviraj and Super Guru Subhronil gave their performance on the song ‘Phool Sa Chehra Tera’ and also showed Karishma’s life and journey from childhood till now. This performance became quite live through the pictures of the actress presented in the background.

Karishma arrived with a rack of shoes

In this show, Karisma brought a whole rack of shoes for Prithviraj, in five different styles! Mast Prithvi was confused which pair to choose but Karishma told him that all the shoes belong to him.

Karishma got emotional

Karisma Kapoor says: ‘I liked it guys, thank you very much. I am feeling very emotional. In fact, all of a sudden I feel overwhelmed. First of all, you both have amazing energy. Thank you so much for this beautiful honor. This is very special for me. Karisma further said: ‘My entire family is a fan of Prithvi and brought a surprise gift for the little boy.’

