Super Dancer Chapter 4 Mika Singh threw his shoes on the stage

New Delhi. The dancing show Super Dancer Chapter 4 coming on the small screen has become everyone’s favorite show. People love this show very much. But in the midst of this booming show, rapper Badshah did such an act that everyone was surprised to see this sight. When rapper Badshah Mika Singh took off his shoes after not congratulating the Super Dancer contestant, his attitude was strange to see in the audience but Badshah removed everyone’s surprise by giving the reason for doing so.

Explaining the reason for throwing the shoes, Badshah said that when we have no words to say after seeing a good performance, then as a mark of respect, he takes off his shoes without saying anything and puts them in front of them like this. It is a dance language gesture to show respect to the other person without speaking. It is widely used in most western countries and is also very famous. As long as Vartika, Tiger Pop and Sanchit were on stage, Badshah did not wear his shoes at all. When the judges also gave their comments, rapper King returned to his chair wearing his shoes.

The king wept after seeing the talent of the children

Seeing the talent of all the children of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the emperor was also seen getting emotional. Be it Amit and Amardeep’s dance or Bhavna, Neerja’s splendid performance of these two had brought tears to Badshah’s eyes.

By the way, rap has made everyone crazy with its great songs. Meanwhile, Badshah has been in a lot of discussion about KRK’s rhetoric. To which he also gave a befitting reply. These days Badshah is preparing a new album of songs in association with Akanksha Puri.