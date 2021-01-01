Super Dancer Chapter 4 Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Performance Shilpa Shetty Shocked Watch Video- Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Shocked By Pawandeep-Arunita Performance
Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were amazed by their performance. While praising Pawandeep and Arunita, Shilpa described their performance as ‘harsh’ and also bowed down.
Shilpa Shetty has returned to ‘Super Dancer 4’ almost 3 months after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. On his return he was warmly welcomed into the show. Talk about ‘Indian Idol 12’, the winner was Pawandeep and on winning he got Rs 2 lakh and a car in addition to the trophy. Arunita became the first runner up while Saily Kamble became the second runner up.
