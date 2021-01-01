Super Dancer Chapter 4 Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Performance Shilpa Shetty Shocked Watch Video- Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Shocked By Pawandeep-Arunita Performance

Pawandeep Rajan has been everywhere since winning ‘Indian Idol 12’. On the one hand, where he has been engaged in live concerts, he will soon appear in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Along with Pavandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish (Mohammad Danish) and Shanmukhpriya will also be seen in this dance reality show.

The episode will air on August 22, with the producers issuing a promo. In this episode, all the contestants will perform on songs sung by Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayali, Danish and Shanmukhapriya. The promo shows that from Pawandeep to Arunita not only sang but also danced with the contestants.



Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were amazed by their performance. While praising Pawandeep and Arunita, Shilpa described their performance as ‘harsh’ and also bowed down.



Shilpa Shetty has returned to ‘Super Dancer 4’ almost 3 months after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. On his return he was warmly welcomed into the show. Talk about ‘Indian Idol 12’, the winner was Pawandeep and on winning he got Rs 2 lakh and a car in addition to the trophy. Arunita became the first runner up while Saily Kamble became the second runner up.

