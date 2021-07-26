Super Foods For Good Sleep That Can Cure Insomnia – Super Foods: These Superfoods Can Relieve Insomnia

Super foods for good sleep: Due to lack of sleep, many problems arise in a person’s body, so it is very important to take good sleep. The problem of sleep can be overcome through proper diet.

Super foods for good sleep : New Delhi. Getting enough sleep at night is considered very important for good health, but due to lack of time in today’s hectic life, most of the people are deprived of good sleep. Actually, lack of sleep can worsen physical and mental health, so every person must take at least 7-8 hours of sleep. Although many people go to bed at night, but they do not sleep till late at night.

The problem of sleeplessness or insomnia can be due to many reasons. If you are also troubled by insomnia or lack of sleep, then you should include some such superfoods in your daily diet, which can help you sleep better at night. Apart from this, the nutrients present in them also provide many health benefits. Getting enough sleep is essential for a healthy body. Good sleep strengthens your immune system as well as controls obesity. So if you are having trouble sleeping there are some superfoods that will help you to overcome this problem. Let’s know about these superfoods…

Cherry: Cherries are rich in melatonin, which helps regulate the body’s body clock. According to a study, drinking cherries or cherry juice a few hours before bedtime can lead to sound sleep. Not only this, according to the researchers, drinking cherry juice twice daily to people with chronic insomnia seems to improve their condition.

Milk: Drinking lukewarm milk before sleeping at night can help you get rid of the problem of sleeplessness. The amino acid tryptophan in milk is a precursor to the brain chemical serotonin. Tryptophan and serotonin help you sleep easily at night. Apart from milk, you can also consume curd, cheese or other dairy products. In addition, milk is a good source of calcium, which helps regulate melatonin production. Calcium reduces stress and stabilizes nerve fibers. Along with milk, you can also consume other dairy products like curd and paneer.

Jasmine Rice: According to a published study, eating jasmine rice leads to better sleep than other rice, because these rice have a high glycemic index, which the body does not have to work hard to digest. Due to which the glucose is released regularly into the blood stream. It increases the production of tryptophan and serotonin in the blood, which can help you sleep well.

banana: Banana has the ability to loosen muscles. The magnesium and potassium present in it helps in falling asleep quickly. Vitamin B6 is also found in good quantity in banana. Which produces the sleep hormone melatonin. Carbohydrates found in bananas help with sleep.

Tuna: Adding salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout and other oily fish to your diet can help you sleep well, as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. The serotonin present in them is a neurotransmitter that relaxes the body and melatonin is a hormone that helps in getting good sleep. Lack of vitamin B6 causes sleeplessness. Therefore, include foods rich in Vitamin B6 in your diet. Vitamin-B6 is also important for the immune system.

