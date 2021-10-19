super-kings-former-owner-says-that-without-ms-dhoni-we-cannot-imagine-ipl-franchise-earlier-management-announced-to-use-retention-card-for-ipl-2022 – ‘Mahendra CSK cannot be imagined without Singh Dhoni’, former IPL franchise owner made a big statement

N Srinivasan, the former owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and vice-chairman and managing director of company India Cements, said on Monday that CSK cannot be imagined without Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The first retention card will be used for MS Dhoni

There has been a lot of speculation for the past several days about which team MS Dhoni will play or not play in the next IPL. In this episode, N Srinivasan, the former owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and vice-chairman and managing director of the company India Cements, has said on Monday that CSK cannot be imagined without Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former President of BCCI (Cricket Board of India) has also said that Dhoni cannot be imagined without Chennai Super Kings. Which shows the deep relationship between this legendary cricketer and this franchise team.

“Dhoni is an integral part of CSK, Chennai and Tamil Nadu,” Srinivasan told reporters after visiting Lord Venkatachalapati’s temple with the IPL trophy. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK.

Notably, CSK was owned by India Cements till 2014. Thereafter it was transferred to Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Chennai Super Kings will retain MS Dhoni, Captain Cool will be seen in yellow jersey once again in IPL 2022

Let us tell you that under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title for the fourth time. At the same time, according to a report that surfaced on Sunday, the management of CSK had made it clear that the first retention card for IPL 2022 will be used for MS Dhoni only.

The official of Chennai Super Kings told the news agency that, ‘It is a fact that there will be retention, but we do not know how many retentions will be there yet. But one thing will tell the truth that it is a matter of later. In the case of MS, the first retention card will be used for MS Dhoni only. The ship needs its own captain and he will be back next year.

Apart from this, on a question of Harsha Bhogle after the final match, Dhoni had said that, it depends on the BCCI, two new teams are coming.

After this Harsha interrupted Dhoni and said, ‘No MS, this is a matter between you and CSK.’ To which Dhoni replied that, ‘It doesn’t just depend on whether I play for CSK or not. It depends on what is best for CSK.