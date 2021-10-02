Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Review: I’m Divided

As a kid, I remember playing for hours super monkey ball And Super Monkey Ball 2 On the GameCube with my sister. The games are light-hearted and colorful, there are fun single-player and multiplayer modes, and the monkeys feel like something out of a Saturday morning cartoon. I haven’t touched the chain since, and I thought Banana Mania Would be the perfect nostalgia trip for me. While it’s a lot of fun, I also found it surprisingly frustrating.

Banana Mania is a remaster of the first three super monkey ball Play: super monkey ballhandjob Super Monkey Ball 2, And Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. If you’re not familiar with the series, monkey ball The games are mostly about rolling monkeys into translucent balls through increasingly challenging maze-like courses. But instead of controlling the monkey in the ball, you control him PeriodTilt the monkey ball to move it around.

initial stage in Banana Mania The single-player story strikes a good balance in terms of difficulty. When it looks like you have enough control of your monkey as it pays attention to slopes or obstacles to move toward the goal, the game is a blast. About halfway through the story mode, though, Banana Mania It turned out to be punitively difficult for me. Many of the stages required a level of finesse, touch, and a little luck that I often couldn’t achieve, meaning I regularly fell off a small balance beam or got hurt from a ramp because I had not reached that right angle.

Luckily, Banana Mania Offers an assist mode, which doubles the time it takes you to complete a level, drops arrows on the optimal path, and lets you turn to slow speed to gain more control. You can access Helper Mode from the pause menu, or the game will prompt you to turn it on if you fall off a stage enough times. This is, in fact, very helpful.

But as I progressed in the game, I found that I often tried a level once or twice before giving up, turning on Helper Mode, and making the whole thing go slow. At times, I couldn’t beat a level even with Helper Mode, so I’ll skip it, which you can also do from the pause menu. (Leaving a level costs some in-game currency, and if you don’t have enough, you’ll have to earn more by playing other levels or modes.)

The later levels in the story mode were too punishing for me

I’m sure there are people out there who would enjoy the challenge, but Banana Mania It was very punishing for me. I’ll admit I was surprised by the difficulty, but I probably forgot about it after not playing the original game for years. If the later levels were too difficult for me, they probably wouldn’t be easy for the younger target market for which the game seems to have been designed. While it’s nice that you can skip levels, even if its cost is annoying.

There is so much more Banana Mania However, compared to the challenging single-player. There are also 12 multiplayer party games, which include things like bowling, billiards, and golf. (Yes, Dear Monkey Target is back, and it’s still great.) Most of these games are easy to play, and each lets you customize some of the rules to your liking. I played them with my sister and some family for a few hours, and we had a blast cycling through them. Many don’t have a lot of depth, but if we’re bored with one, we’d expect to go to one of the 11 others.

I also have to mention one of the most fascinating elements of Banana Mania: Sega took a cue from Super Smash Bros. Add several video game icons as playable characters you can unlock or buy as DLC. Many of them are Sega legends, such as sound and tail and the actual Sega console, but there are also some non-Sega characters, like Sanrio’s Hello Kitty.

I preferred to use nonmonkey ball Characters as I played through story mode. My favorite was Sonic; Walking around as a blue hedgehog almost felt like a . playing an extended special level in Sonic the Hedgehog Play. You can’t play as additional characters in multiplayer, though, which is disappointing. I would love to be able to play a round of monkey billiards because from Kiryu Yakuza.

i’m torn Super Monkey Ball Making Mania, which feels like it offers two very different experiences in one package. Many multiplayer party games remain as fun as they were when I played them as a kid, but single-player just isn’t quite the way it was for me. Often, it’s a lot of fun, but sometimes the difficulty can lead me to bananas.