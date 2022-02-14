Super PAC spending $1.4 million to reintroduce J.D. Vance to Ohio voters in GOP Senate showdown



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A PAC supporter of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance told Gadget Clock that it was spending seven figures to run a new ad that reintroduced the best-selling author and entrepreneurial capitalist to voters in Ohio with less than three months to go before the state primary.

“JD Vance is sending a message,” the narrator insisted.

The ad then uses a clip from Vance, who runs a populist-themed campaign, arguing that “the elites plunder this country and then blame us for it in the process.”

Ohio’s crowded Senate has helped Trump clear the field at Gop Primary

The ad ends with a clip of Vance in an interview with Gadget Clock’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where the prime-time host tells the candidate, “You really, I think, understand what went wrong in the country.”

“Protect Ohio Values” tells Super PAC Gadget Clock that they are spending about $ 1.4 million to run the statewide ad on TV and online in Ohio.

The launch of the new spot, which began airing Friday and is expected to last two weeks, comes in the wake of a warning from veteran GOP Polster Tony Fabrizio, who served as Super PC before transferring to Vance’s Senate campaign. Fabrizio, who voted for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, argued that Vance needed a “correction” as Republican Sen’s race to retire ohio’s “must-fall” since last fall in the crowded and competitive GOP Senate primary. Rob Portman.

Ohio Gop Senate Showdown: Swing goes with the purchase of the second huge 7-figure ad

Vance, who along with most of the top contestants in the GOP primary has shown his support for Trump and his policies in the hope of gaining the former president’s approval, was attacked in 2016 after entering the race last summer for past criticism of Trump. Presidential campaign.

Polster’s presentation, which was first reported by Politico, spotlighted the fact that the vote conducted in January stated that “the notion that he is anti-Trump drives his negative aspects. It has only increased.”

But a source familiar with Super PAC’s strategy has suggested that the “Hilbili Elegie” memoir of the best-selling author of the memoir was a positive reinforcement, inspired by strategic considerations, not the news cycle. “

খরচ 20 Million and 16 Million Slugfest: Advertising Costs Rise in Pennsylvania and Ohio Senate Race

Republican operative Luke Thompson, who works for “Protect Ohio Standards,” told Gadget Clock that buying new ads in Ohio before May 3 is “just the beginning.” The group was inspired last summer by a huge 10 million contribution from Vance’s old boss, billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Republicans include former Ohio Treasurer and two-time former Senate candidate Josh Mandel; Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken; 2018 Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker; And Rajya Sen. Mike Dullan, a former County Chief Assistant Prosecutor and Assistant State Attorney General whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, who has been known as an Indian for more than a century until last year.

The purchase of a new Super PAC ad, as well as Dolan’s seven-digit ad Blitz, first reported by Gadget Clock on Monday, is the latest sign that an early race where almost all major competitors have a lot of personal wealth or well-funded outside groups. Supported, advertising costs are rising 7 According to figures from the national ad tracking firm AdImpact, about $ 16 million has been spent on campaigns and ads run by Super PACs in the Ohio Senate race, with almost all costs coming to GOP Primary.

The Ohio Senate race is the second most expensive cycle in the country to date, behind the showdown for another GOP-held open seat in the neighboring battlefield state of Pennsylvania.

The winner of the May 3 Republican primary could face long-time Democratic Republican Tim Ryan of northeastern Ohio. Ryan is considered a favorite for the Democratic nomination in the race, which includes progressive Morgan Harper, a former senior adviser to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and a candidate for the 2020 Congress.