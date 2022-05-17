Super-sizing the housing market is not a solution





It appears the “non secular proper” is intentionally stalling the passage of the VAD invoice utilizing the solely strategies which might be out there to them: greedy at straws. In any case, that’s the solely approach you’ll be able to describe their objections, all of which have confirmed to be unfounded in abroad jurisdictions with legalised VAD. We reside in the twenty first century and the majority of Australians help voluntary assisted dying. Sue Casiglia, North Ryde Any try to delay passage of the VAD invoice by the NSW higher home will likely be seen as nothing greater than the trampling of the rights of the majority of the grownup inhabitants to permit non secular sanctimony to trump democracy. John Crawford, North Manly Good to know that even in 2022 it’s nonetheless a case of “physician is aware of greatest” (“No room for error in voluntary assisted dying invoice”, Could 17). If the medical career thinks for one second that we wouldn’t, ought to the want come up, have performed all our analysis about what awaits us in the case of terminal sickness then perhaps they should rethink issues, that veil of secrecy has lengthy gone. Trendy drugs has superior to maintain us alive, which is a good factor, sadly they don’t appear to have labored out what to do when that is now not the best choice. Somebody as soon as mentioned if you wish to know if a process is the best choice, ask the physician if they might have it. Barbara Simmons, Mirador As a society we offer virtually limitless sources to make sure murderers are caught and punished. VAD has the similar crucial, as a result of grasping kin will attempt to rort the system out of concern that their longed-for bequests would possibly come too late to be loved to the full. Societies have millennia of historical past of each administrative bungling and of unscrupulous folks profiting by getting round safeguards. VAD wants safeguards like no different course of.

Our gasoline goes up in smoke Your article highlights my position in efforts to develop Australia’s trendy industrial coverage for up to date wants and to help the transition to a decrease emissions world (“How a chemical compounds tycoon formed Australia’s ‘gas-fired restoration’”, Could 16). Sadly, it made no account of the many points that must be addressed. You spotlight the query of pure gasoline. You do not canvass the points raised by the lack of gasoline provide for our economic system. These embody the danger to jobs that is now obvious from the failure of the home gasoline market, which contrasts with Australia’s standing as one in every of the main exporters of pure gasoline. You do not think about the position of gasoline as feedstock to business and the manufacture of a big range of

high-value merchandise supporting high-value jobs, together with fertilisers for our agricultural sector, nor

the position of gasoline in firming renewable electrical energy provide, to allow the transition. All one should do is look to Europe for coverage failure in creating a viable and reasonably priced power transition. Whereas I hope that my contribution is valued, I might make the apparent level that I provided recommendation. Mine was a purely advisory position. The onerous job, of creating selections on coverage, is for our elected representatives. Andrew Liveris, former head of the manufacturing job drive in the Nationwide COVID-19 Co-ordination Fee Kooyong is the canary

Robert Menzies' daughter desires voters to disregard the failures of Josh Frydenberg and the Coalition authorities so the seat of Kooyong can keep in Liberal fingers ("Menzies' daughter urges voters to vote for Frydenberg, however tells Liberals to vary", Could 17). Not as a result of the Liberals have a nice monitor report delivering for all Australians or have higher insurance policies to set Australia up for an unsure future coping with local weather change, authorities corruption and a risky world. No, a plea to maintain Frydenberg as a result of it's all the time been in Liberal fingers and is Menzies' previous seat – as a result of that's all they've left. This means it's all about Frydenberg and the Liberals, not about what's greatest for Australia or the folks of Kooyong. It's not the voters' accountability to type out a damaged Liberal Occasion that may't type out itself, it's a occasion's accountability to hearken to the considerations of voters and act accordingly. Please cease begging Sue-Ellen Smith, Naremburn Yesterday my spouse and I acquired a letter in the publish from John Howard, former prime minister of Australia, extolling the virtues of the Liberal candidate for the North Sydney citizens, and denigrating the Labor Occasion and independents. The letter bore an authorisation from the Liberal Occasion. If, as would appear doubtless, it was despatched to all residents on this giant citizens, the whole prices can be some considerably substantial. Certainly, a additional signal of desperation in searching for to affect voters, from a so-called Liberal luminary. Can't assist questioning whether or not the good burghers of Warringah acquired a comparable missive from a sure Tony Abbott. Robert Baker, Chatswood

Creative signal of the instances I applaud your story about Sydney's mothballed heritage theatres ("MP backs restoration of artwork deco cinema gems", Could 17). To know we now have powerbroker Alex Greenwich boosting the long-overdue rescue, renovation and reopening of those theatres energises the plan. Including the plaza into the combine returns status to George Road and sees this colossal 1930 galleon-style film palace retain the streetscape. With the post-COVID CBD renewal and revitalisation of the performing arts, Sydney's upbeat new decade will likely be seen by the regeneration of those buildings. Paul Brennan, Woollahra Blue Mountains entry raises many issues Your correspondent proposes a quick rail tunnel by the Blue Mountains instead of an 11 kilometre street tunnel (Letters, Could 17). As a common person of each the street and trains, I consider the street tunnel is a precedence as it's going to make the street journey to Sydney half an hour sooner, and likewise safer. The practice journey by the mountains is a vacationer attraction, with many vacationers having fun with the magnificent surroundings as they journey to the Central West. Robyn Lewis, Raglan The state authorities says the mooted tunnel from Blackheath to Little Hartley in the Blue Mountains will "make the Nice Western Freeway nice once more". However the widening of the freeway as much as this time has performed irreparable harm to the string of villages in the mountains that have been a part of the important character of the space. Lawson and Leura are instances in level, each lower asunder by street works. Constructing a tunnel will solely improve the quantity of heavy automobiles on the route and additional scale back the high quality of the surroundings. Why has there been no thought given to including additional capability to the rail system, with a devoted items line offering transport services on each side of the "sandstone curtain", at Little Hartley and Emu Plains, to get the heavy automobiles off the route? Earlier than folks cry out that this could be sluggish and dear, think about the various – the value of constructing the tunnel, the destruction of Medlow Bathtub heritage and the dangers inherent in lengthy tunnels that might trigger large blockages. Furthermore, how will we put a value on everlasting degradation of the pure and cultural values of the mountains surroundings? Simon Bartlett, Coogee

Vote greens All this pork-barrelling main as much as the election. Isn’t there one thing on provide for the vegans (“Canine parks, BMX tracks: is it the vibe?”, Could 17)? Robert Hickey, Inexperienced Level Perf conflict I do know of no different career the place the employer (learn: the Australian folks) permits its workers (learn: politicians) to run round the nation for six weeks at taxpayer expense, attempting to persuade us they’re worthy of being recruited for one more three years. The place is the cap on our obligation to fund their job search (Letters, Could 17)? Laurie McDougall, Beecroft

Tee off This election marketing campaign has jogged my memory of 1 essential reality: some folks actually shouldn’t put on T-shirts. Michael Walsh, Croydon The place there’s smirk It appears that evidently not everybody received the message about the risks of passive smirking. Stuart Littlemore, Woollahra