Super Smash Indian origin cricketer Jeet Rawal scored runs 150 strike rate Northern Knights get 4th straight win

Born on 22 September 1988 in Ahmedabad, India, Jeet Ashok Rawal has done wonders on New Zealand soil. He scored runs at a strike rate of around 150 in the 17th match of New Zealand’s domestic T20 league Super Smash 2021-22 on 30 December 2021. The result was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. With this, he retained his top position in the points table.

Jeet Rawal has represented Gujarat at Under-15 and Under-17 level. When Jeet Rawal was 16 years old, his family moved to Auckland, New Zealand. His father started working at a petrol station. There he accidentally met Kit Pereira, a club level cricket coach who was born in Sri Lanka. He spoke to Pereira about the son. Later Jeet Rawal started playing for that club.

He was selected for Auckland’s Under-17 team. In later years, he also made an entry in the Under-19 team. He got selected in the New Zealand national under-19 team. Jeet Rawal has also played 24 Test matches for New Zealand. He scored 1143 runs at an average of 30.07. This includes his one century and 7 half-centuries.

Jeet Raval is the captain of Northern Knights in the Super Smash tournament. In this match played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, Jeet Raval won the toss and invited Central Districts to bat.

Central Districts scored 145 for 8 in 20 overs. Scott Kuggeleijn of New Zealand took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 3 overs. Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher and Brett Hampton took one wicket each.

Northern Knights won the match by making 147 for 4 in 17.5 overs. Jeet Rawal scored an unbeaten 66 off 46 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Apart from him, Henry Cooper played an unbeaten innings of 25 runs in 12 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six.

Joe Carter also managed to score 32 runs. Joe Field took 2 wickets for 28 runs for Central Districts. One wicket each came from Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner. Northern Knights have 18 points in 6 matches. Central Districts is at number three. He has 12 marks.