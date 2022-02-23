Supereme Court suggests Bhansali to change Gangubai name | Supreme Court directs Bhansali to change the name of Gangubai

Bharti Sonawane’s statement In an exclusive conversation with Times of India, Gangubai’s granddaughter Bharti Sonavane says that her maternal grandmother is being maligned. No approval of any kind was taken from him before making this film. Bharti says that she has been seeking justice for this since 2020 but she is not being heard anywhere. Bharti’s lawyers are doing their best to stop the film’s release. Tough questions asked to Bhansali Bharti has asked a tough question to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this conversation. Bharti says leave my nani, can Bhansali think such a thing about anyone’s mother? The way he has tried to present my grandmother on screen, will he be able to see someone else’s mother on screen with the same perspective? She was my grandmother. Now it is not her fault that she used to live in Kamathipura. Will every woman living in Kamathipura become a prostitute? My relatives ask me – was your grandmother like this? case is very strong Bharti’s lawyer says that his side is very strong. But his case is still pending in the Supreme Court. This is a case for making a different type of law. In this law, there has been talk of providing justice to those people who are no longer in this world to give their explanation. In such a situation, whether anyone writes or makes anything about them, it is wrong. Bharti is fighting her battle against this in the court. READ Also ramayan fame sita aka dipika chikhlia shares pictures in modern look --> -->

Bhansali’s side

However, it has already been clarified by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that the film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and is shown in the film as written in that book. But Bharti says that if you try to pick up the story of a person from a book, is it not your responsibility to meet that person’s family and know the truth?

Relatives have no identity

Significantly, Hussain Zaidi has already stated that he wrote his book based on conversations with people who were close to Gangubai and those people. As far as relatives are concerned, Gangubai had adopted many children. But this incident dates back to 1947 when there was no strong adoption law in the country. In such a situation, it cannot be confirmed whether the people who told Gangubai their relatives are really her relatives or not.

Kamathipura also complained

It is worth noting that some time back the people of Kamathipura had also filed a complaint saying that Bhansali was showing his place on the screen in a very wrong way due to which his personal life is being affected. Now it has to be seen whether Bhansali, on the advice of the Supreme Court, changes the name of his film?

The film is to be released on February 25

Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing on February 25. In the film, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai, a prostitute living in Kamathipura who fights for the development and rights of the people of her area due to her strong intentions and becomes a popular leader. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.