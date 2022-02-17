Supermodel raises alarm on paradox of CoolSculpting



Linda Evangelista, one of the most popular supermodels of the 1990s, recently filed a lawsuit against মূল 50 million in damages against Colesculting’s parent company, Gelatic Aesthetics Inc. last September, because “ Brutally distorted “After seven sessions of the method from August 2015 to February 2016, according to a recent source Report .

“I used to love doing catwalks. Now I’m afraid to run to someone I know,” he told people recently. Tears .

“I can no longer live like this, in hiding and shame. I can no longer live in this pain. I finally agree. To talk “

The 56-year-old Canadian posted on Instagram this September, “ I’m lonely , “After suffering severe mental and physical pain from the procedure promoted as an alternative to liposuction.

CoolSculpting is an “FDA-approved submental (below the chin) and submandibular (below the jaw), thigh, abdomen and side, bra fat, back fat, below the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm,” according to FDA. Website .

Approved for use in 2010, the therapy breaks down fat cells through cryolipolysis, which is inspired by the fact that it cools humans to reduce fat deposits by about 25% by cooling the fat beneath the ice. This is done with individual 40-60 minute treatment sessions, patients usually see results after a few weeks, Healthline .

But within three months of his treatment, he began to notice strange things: the parts of his body where he had expected the treatments to shrink were actually growing instead, eventually becoming stiff and then numb, according to the report.

“I tried to fix it myself, thinking I was doing something wrong,” Evangelista said. So he tried dieting and exercising, eventually reaching a point where he wasn’t really eating, but when things got worse, he went to see his doctor in June 2016, who diagnosed him with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, or Perspective .

Healthline noted that a rare complication of the PAH process occurs in less than 1% of patients where the area noticed by the therapy actually increases and becomes stiff instead. Shrink .

Evangelista says she was not informed of this rare complication beforehand Method .

“PH not only destroyed my livelihood, it sent me into the lowest depths of depression, deep sorrow and self-loathing,” Evangelista said. Added .

But a spokesman for CoolSculpting said the therapy “has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments. Worldwide ”

Side effects such as PAH “continue to be well documented in CoolSculpting information for patients and healthcare providers,” the representative added.

Healthline Note that complications can often be treated with further liposuction with the manufacturer often paying for the treatment, but Evangelista claims that although the company offered to pay for the liposuction correction procedure, she had to sign a confidentiality agreement at the last minute, so she declined. And instead paid for the first of two corrective surgeries in June 2016, according to People .

She had to wear compression equipment for eight weeks after the surgery to not return to PAH, but when that happened, she reportedly had another liposuction in July 2017.

Evangelista became known to the world 30 years ago, with her incomparable Sophia Loren look and her innate understanding of photography, graced more than 700 magazine covers and served as a muse of fashion icons. People .

“No model was more super than Linder,” said Anna Wintur, editor-in-chief of Vogue. People .

Evangelista’s case, however, states that she suffered “serious and permanent personal injuries and deformities,” which not only caused her physical pain and suffering, but also affected her mental health, which led to her losing her career as a supermodel. Appearance .