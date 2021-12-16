Superstar Prabhas charged 150 crores for Om Raut’s Adipurush? Prabhas charged 150 crores for Adipurush?

devote a lot of time to each project

One of the reasons for this is that Prabhas devotes a lot of time to his every project and it started with SS Rajamouli’s film Bahubali. Prabhas had given five years for ‘Baahubali’ and the film emerged as the highest grossing franchise in India.

This was the reason why he got Saaho. This Prabhas is very busy with his film Adipurush and there are constant reports about it. Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon are going to be seen in this film.

Apart from Aadipurush on the workfront, he is a part of the film Radhe Shyam in which he will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde. Everyone is waiting for the character of Saif Ali Khan in Prabhas’s Aadipurush as he is going to be seen in a negative character once again.

It is worth noting that Saif Ali Khan did a great job in the film Tanhaji. It is said that due to this film, Saif was offered Adi Purush.

In this film, he is going to be seen in the role of Ravana. Saif Ali Khan will be working with Prabhas for the first time in a film and this pair is going to be a bang.

In the role of Prabhas Ram, Kriti Sanon is going to win the hearts of people in the role of Sita. Prabhas is once again associated with such big projects after Bahubali.