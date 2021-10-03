Superstar’s son arrested with drugs: Mumbai rave party NCB cruise ship aboard 10 people arrested with Bollywood and its drug connections: Cruise was partying drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is once again taking action against this ‘dirty, par dhada hai’ of drugs. Late on Saturday night, the NCB team conducted an intelligence operation on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa, in which the name of the son of a top Bollywood actor came to light. The web of drugs is so pervasive that new names are appearing every day. The story of the connection of Bollywood stars and their shameful drugs is not new but very old.



This latest operation has been carried out by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB and team leader. Earlier, it was reported that a total of 10 people have been arrested in the operation. However, now 13 people have been arrested. However, the NCB has not given much information about this. Check out the connections of Bollywood stars and some famous embarrassing drugs related to them.

The roots of the drug are deep in Mumbai, which the NCB has been trying to eradicate for a long time. The drug racket in Mumbai and Bollywood is said to have started from the underworld. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, many of Bollywood’s top names have also come to the fore in drug related fires, including Deepika Padukone, Riya Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor. On.

Karan Johar had a party for the Stars at his home in 2019. He also shared a video of the party on Instagram. However, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, no one doubted the video, no wire related to drugs came forward. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, drug connections also came to the fore in the investigation and after that many questions appeared on that video of Karan.

Many top stars like Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor were seen at Karan Johar’s party. Social media users posed questions to the video, stating that all the actors in the video were addicted to drugs. Following Sushant’s death on the party’s video in 2019, the NCB, which was involved in the investigation, had called Karan Johar and many others in 2020 in this regard. Karan Johar was asked for information about the viral video. However, it was later learned that the video was given a clean chit by the Forensic Science Laboratory and it was said that no drugs were used at the party. Officials said the white line seen in the video may be a reflection of the tube line, and the forensic report did not confirm any drugs or evidence that the actor in the film was taking drugs at the party.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of drug linking came to the fore in the CBI investigation, after which the NCB made an entry in the case. This is where the faces of Bollywood came to the fore, which people used to sit as their idols till now. First, the NCB arrested several drug smugglers in Mumbai, including Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shovik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager, and then gradually the dark truth of Bollywood came to light. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simon Khambata and Mukesh Chhabra, Shraddha Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonam Kapoor, etc., many white collars and beautiful faces were revealed.

Riya Chakraborty, who is embroiled in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, also named 25 big Bollywood celebrities in front of the NCB involved in taking drugs. A forensic examination of the mobile phones and laptops of Riya Chakraborty and Souvik Chakraborty revealed that Riya Chakraborty and Souvik have been involved in this game of drugs since 2017. Riya had confessed during interrogation that she had bought drugs for Sushant. Rhea also spent 28 days in jail in the case, after which she was released on bail.

The actress was also called after the name of Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash came to light regarding drugs. Deepika answered all her questions for several hours after arriving at the NCB office. At the same time, Rakul Preet’s name was also mentioned by Riya and she was also summoned in this case and she was interrogated for hours in this case.

Bollywood actor Arman Kohli has recently been arrested for drug trafficking. The NCB had earlier nabbed drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh. Armaan Kohli’s name came up in Ajay’s interrogation. After this, Armaan’s house was raided where cocaine was found in his possession. The investigation also revealed a chat between the two. Ajay’s phone reveals that he has links to drug dealers in Colombia and Peru in South America. He was being supplied drugs from abroad. Based on this, the police raided Arman Kohli’s house and seized 1.2 grams of high quality cocaine from him. The NCB is also investigating Arman Kohli’s bank transactions.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is also involved in this dirty business of drugs. In 2001, the Bureau of Narcotics Control caught Fardeen Khan red-handed while buying cocaine, after which he had to go to jail. Fardeen Khan is the son of famous actor Feroz Khan. Fardeen is now far away from the glamor industry. Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 in Nashik for buying cocaine from drug suppliers. According to reports, less than 1 gram of cocaine was seized from Fardeen, who was subsequently charged under Section 21A.