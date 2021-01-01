Supertech Investigation: Four SIT members to disclose Supertech Builder-Noida Authority link

Highlights The SIT team was set up following a Supreme Court order to demolish the Twin Towers

Establishment and Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal will chair the four-member SIT

The report will be submitted to the government within a week, exposing the builder-Noida authority

Noida

The Yogi government has constituted a SIT team following the Supreme Court order to demolish the Twin Towers of the Supertech Emerald Court in Noida. The SIT, headed by Establishment and Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal, will have four members who will violate the Builder-Noida Authority and submit a report within a week.

A SIT has been set up to probe allegations of collusion between supertech builders in the Twin Towers and Noida Authority officials. Establishment and Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal will be its chairman while Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Manoj Kumar Singh, ADG Meerut Zone Rajiv Sabharwal and Chief Town and Village Planner Anoop Kumar Srivastava will be its members.

Yogi Adityanath

The SIT’s investigation will reveal which authority officials are responsible for the scam that took place while approving the Twin Towers. Launched in 2004, Supertech Builder’s project was last modified in 2012. Thus, the officers, ACEO, CEO and Chairman posted in the Planning Department of Noida Authority from 2004 to 2012 will be under investigation.

These 4 will be members of SIT

Establishment and Industrial Development Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal will be the president of the team

Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Rajiv Sabarwal, ADG Meerut Zone

Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Chief Town and Village Planner

Earlier, the Noida authority had sent the names of six officials to the government in its preliminary investigation and held them responsible for the scam. The inquiry has been conducted by both the ACEOs of the authority as per the directions of the CEO of the Noida Authority. Now it will be up to the government to decide whether to conduct a departmental inquiry or take action against them.

The planning department can charge 4, 1 administrative officer and 1 engineer

If the sources are to be believed, one of these 6 officers is the then EXEN. He was a member of the map committee at the time. He is currently retired. In addition, 4 officers are from the planning department. One of them is the name of an official at the administrative level. Out of the names of the officers of the planning department, the retirement of 3 officers is known. One officer is posted in another authority. The name of the administrative level official has not been revealed yet.

The builder was also considered wrong

Both the ACEOs of the Noida Authority have also held the Supertech builder responsible for the fraud in their investigation. It contains all the points raised by the RWA of the Emerald Court Society. It will now be decided what instructions the authority receives from the government to take action against the builder.

What was the order of the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers of the Supertech Emerald Court Project Sector-33A, declaring it illegal. It is also said that the Noida authority was with the connivance of the builder. The Supreme Court has also commented on the Noida authority with its order. The court said that the officials of Noida Authority are responsible for any inconvenience caused to the project, but the entire episode dates back to 2012 and earlier.