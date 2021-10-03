Supertech Twin Towers: Supreme Court rejects Supertech’s application to amend order to demolish two towers

Highlights The Supreme Court recently ordered Super Tech to demolish two 40-storey towers.

On this, Supertech filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court did not show mercy to Supertech and dismissed his petition

New Delhi

Supreme Court on Monday rejected the application of a realty company seeking change in the order to demolish two 40-storey towers of Noida-based Supertech Ltd. The company had said in the application that the building would partially demolish 224 flats in the tower as per standards. He also talked about demolishing the community area on the ground floor of the tower.

The Supreme Court has said that granting such relief is tantamount to reconsideration of the judgment of this court and various judgments. The Supreme Court emphasized that such applications for reconsideration could not be allowed in the name of ‘various applications’ or explanations.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathana observed that there was no eligibility in the application of Supertech Limited and hence it was dismissed. The bench said, “The effort made with several petitions clearly demands a detailed amendment to the court’s verdict. Such efforts cannot be allowed in many petitions.”

Supertech said in its petition that, being close to other residential towers of Tower-17 (Cayenne), it could not demolish the building with explosives and would have to demolish it slowly. The company had said, “The basic premise of the proposed reforms is that, if approved, billions of rupees of resources would be avoided as they relate to the construction of Tower T-16 (Apex) and Tower T-17 (Saine). Is used. ”

The company also said it did not want to review the August 31 order. Supertech Ltd had on August 31 appealed for an amendment to the apex court’s decision, in which a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah held that there was no need to intervene in the Allahabad High Court’s April 11, 2014 decision. The High Court in its judgment had also directed the demolition of these two towers.

The apex court had said that Supertech’s 915 flats and two 40-storey towers were constructed with the connivance of the Noida authority and the approach of the high court was correct. The bench had said that the two towers should be demolished in three months under the supervision of Noida Authority and expert agency and the entire cost would be borne by Supertech Limited.

The apex court had also said in its order that home buyers should repay the entire amount with 12 per cent interest from the time of booking. In addition, Rs 2 crore should be paid to the Residents Welfare Association for the inconvenience caused by the construction of the two towers.