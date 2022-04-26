Superyacht captain fended off Kalashnikov-wielding pirates with ‘pain rays,’ worker says



A supersonic crew has claimed that the ship’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-driven pirates aboard boats in the Arabian Sea.

One of the many surreal scenes in the episode was an anonymous worker who detailed it in an episode published in the Times of London on Sunday.

The captain, according to the crew, had to deploy “sonic weapons” against the pirates. These weapons provide ear-splitting, high-volume acoustics and “pain rays” that transmit a narrow beam of electromagnetic energy, the worker said. This energy allegedly warms the skin, causing a burning sensation.

The staff noted how pirates are a reality that yachts have to face when traveling along certain coasts in Africa, in certain areas, especially in the Gulf of Aden.

“The value of having any defensive technology will find its way onto a yacht,” the worker wrote.

The superheroes, known for their excesses, have recently reported that the United States and its European allies have imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its military aggression against Ukraine. Part of this involves freezing the resources of Russian oligarchs, including their superheroes in European ports.

Many of these oligarchs look to the Netherlands, a traditional cruising country, for super-luxury yachts that the world’s richest people sometimes covet.

Earlier this month, the U.S. seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move by the Biden administration was the first of its kind under sanctions imposed after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine and targeted the Russian elite’s valuable assets.

Spanish authorities have seized a ship worth $ 140 million, owned by the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense agency, who is a close ally of Putin. Italy also seized several yachts.

One of the superheroes seized by France is believed to belong to Putin’s ally Igor Sechin, who runs the Russian oil giant Rosneft, which has been on US sanctions since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.