Supporters Appeal for Clemency for Death Row Inmate in Oklahoma
Hundreds of students walked out of schools in a last-ditch effort to pardon Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a death row inmate who was due to be hanged Thursday, and activists protested outside the governor’s office on Wednesday.
Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002. He was charged in 1999 with the murder of Paul Howell in a car on the driveway of his parents’ home. .
Mr Jones, 41, a former Oklahoma City high school basketball player who was 19 at the time of the murder, says he did not. Mr. Howell, a merchant in the suburbs of Edmund, was 45 years old.
In September and again this month, the state amnesty and parole board recommended that Mr Jones’ sentence be commuted to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, a significant step in a case that has attracted national attention, Cece Jones-Davis said. Directs an Oklahoma-based campaign called Justice for Julius.
But Mr Jones, his family and his supporters are still waiting to hear whether Republicans will accept Mr Stitt’s recommendation or not, Ms Jones-Davis said. Mr Jones will be hanged by a deadly injection at 4pm on Thursday.
“We hope and believe and believe that the governor will still do the right thing,” Ms. Jones-Davis said Wednesday. “But we’re coming down in an hour.”
Oklahoma City Public Schools estimates that more than 1,800 students from 13 schools took part in a walkout in support of Mr. Jones on Wednesday. The district said it “supports the rights of our students to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression.”
At the State House, a large number of activists gathered outside Mr. State’s office, singing, chanting “Free Julius Jones,” and applauding Mr. Jones. More people were expected to gather outside the governor’s mansion for the vigil on Wednesday evening.
A spokesman for Mr Stitt said in an email: “We will not comment further on the governor’s decision.”
If convicted, Mr Jones would be the second person to be executed by the state of Oklahoma since John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker in 1998, was hanged on October 28.
Mr Grant, 60, was the first inmate in the state to die by lethal injection since 2015, when Oklahoma suspended the death penalty after he used the wrong drug on one occasion and allowed a prisoner to regain consciousness.
Mr Grant vomited while trembling for a few minutes at the time of the execution, which journalists who have witnessed the execution say is extremely rare in their experience. But state prison officials said a day after Mr Grant’s execution that they had no plans to change the state’s lethal injection protocol.
“I agree that the reorganization of Prisoner Grant was not pleasant,” Scott Crow, Oklahoma’s director of prisons, told a Virtual News conference on Oct. 29. “But I don’t believe it was inhuman.”
Mr. Jones, a black man who has spent half his life in prison, has long maintained his innocence.
“I did not kill Mr. Howell,” he wrote in a letter to the Parole Board in April, after his appeal ended. “I was not involved in his murder in any way; And when the news of his death came I first saw him on television.
But Mr Howell’s relatives, a white man whose sister and two daughters have witnessed his murder, have denied the allegations, saying they were hurt by Mr Jones’ efforts to pardon him.
“Our family is a victim of Julius Jones and his lies,” Mr Howell’s brother, Brian Howell, told a news conference in September.
Mr Jones and his supporters have argued that his defense attorneys failed him during his trial – ignoring questions from family members who said he was eating with them at the time of Mr Howell’s murder – and prosecutors believe it. There is too much on the testimony of a co-defendant who said he saw Mr. Jones commit a crime.
Mr Jones’s supporters have argued that racism played a role in his trial and punishment. The number of death row inmates in Oklahoma and the United States is an unusual number for African Americans, and research has shown that those convicted of murder are more likely to be executed if the victim is white.
Mr Jones’s apology has been backed by leading figures in sports, politics and entertainment.
Last month, Matt Slap, president of the American Conservative Union, and Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, wrote a letter to Mr. Stitt requesting that Mr. Jones’s sentence be commuted.
“We believe that Jones’ responsibility for capital offenses is not insignificant,” Mr Slap and Mr Head wrote.
On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy as a player for the Oklahoma University football team, also expressed hope that Mr. Jones would not be hanged.
“We’re 24 hours away,” he said Told reporters. “It simply came to our notice then. You know, hopefully God can intervene and handle it properly and do what he needs to do. ”
Mr. Jones’s case is featured in the 2018 documentary series produced by Viola Davis, A podcast episode Last year featured a recent episode of Kim Kardashian West and “James Cordon with Late Late Show”.
“Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful that Stitt will do the right thing,” said Ms. Kardashian West. Wrote on Twitter On tuesday.
Jesse Fortin contributed to the report.
