Supporters Appeal for Clemency for Death Row Inmate in Oklahoma

Hundreds of students walked out of schools in a last-ditch effort to pardon Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a death row inmate who was due to be hanged Thursday, and activists protested outside the governor’s office on Wednesday.

Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002. He was charged in 1999 with the murder of Paul Howell in a car on the driveway of his parents’ home. .

Mr Jones, 41, a former Oklahoma City high school basketball player who was 19 at the time of the murder, says he did not. Mr. Howell, a merchant in the suburbs of Edmund, was 45 years old.

In September and again this month, the state amnesty and parole board recommended that Mr Jones’ sentence be commuted to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, a significant step in a case that has attracted national attention, Cece Jones-Davis said. Directs an Oklahoma-based campaign called Justice for Julius.