Supporters of Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Keep Watch Outside the Courthouse

Brunswick, Ga. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

“I am sure we will get justice for Ahmed – but we will not be surprised if we do not do so,” said Anthony Suitter, president of the Shenandoah Valley chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Mr Sweeter is one of several activists who have traveled to Brunswick several times during the trial. He was joined on the trip by a handful of supporters in Virginia. He said that if the case was acquitted, it would be another example of the justice system not serving the African American people.

Members of the New Black Panther Party, wearing black berets and uniforms, walked around the courthouse in the afternoon. When Marcus Arberry, Mr. When Arberry’s father, Mark Baker, accompanied the Brunswick pastor, the group cheered supporters on the name of Ahmed Arberry.