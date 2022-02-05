Supporters rally around Canadian trucker convoy providing food, gas and rides



Canadian truckers in the “Freedom Convoy” said they were amazed at the outpouring of support from their fellow citizens.

The “Freedom Convoy” is composed of truckers and other protesters who are demanding the Canadian government end federal COVID-19 mandates including vaccine requirements for cross-border travel.

“There’s people knocking on my door every five minutes wanting to give,” Travis, a trucker from New Brunswick, told Gadget Clock. “There has been nothing but caring, sharing and giving.”

Another trucker, Mat, said: “There’s been so many people coming up to us and shaking our hands and helping us with food and drinks and whatnot.”

“The support has been incredible,” he continued. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never been more proud to be Canadian.”

Andrew, another trucker, told Gadget Clock: “I got guys that come up to my door and offer me cash donations. I refuse. I don’t want cash. I’m not doing this to make money. I’m doing this for the choice, for everybody’s choice, for freedoms. ”

Two college students, Nathan Savoy and Dylan Gordon, set up folding tables and water boilers on the first day of the convoy to hand out coffee and tea outside the Canadian Parliament building. They were still providing food, drinks, clothes and other goods nearly a week later.

“Anyone who is hungry is being fed,” Savoy told Gadget Clock.

“We’ve had people filling up backpacks who need it and keeping people fueled up and fighting for freedom,” he continued. “We’re going to be out here as long as it takes.”

Passerby donated all the supplies at their tables, according to Gordon and Savoy. Over several days, thousands of dollars worth of supplies have been donated and redistributed from their table.

“Honestly, it feels like it’s coming out of nowhere,” Gordon said. “Every morning, when we’ve been showing up the last five days, there’s been more and more food just showing up at our table, even when there’s no one even behind it.”

They’ve also opened their tables to more than just truckers and supporters of the protest.

“We’ve had plenty of homeless people come by our table and just filled their bags with as much food as they could carry,” Gordon said. “Plenty of locals come by who have had their jobs hurt by this protest.”

Fuel, which has been an instrumental asset in keeping the trucks – and the protest – powered, has also been donated.

“Well, we’re just out here helping fuel up the trucks, keep the drivers happy, anything they need, we’re trying to take care of them,” Mark said as he filled up trucks. “They’re fighting for our freedom, so we’ve got to fight for what they need.”

“We thought we were going to play road hockey, but we saw there was a need to try for fuel and trucks. So that’s what we were doing,” he added.

A woman with a toddler, Laura, said she has been shuttling the truckers to and from their hotels.

“I’ve been bringing about one to four guys back and forth, bringing them there in the night to catch up sleep, shower, bring them back for the day,” she said.

“So every day we’re finding out what specifically they need and we’ll bring it,” Laura added.

Mark said: “We are coming together, looking, looking after each other, joining arms as Canadians. I’ve never felt this sense of pride as a Canadian in my life before.”

“The thing that we’ve put together has become something just way bigger than ourselves,” Gordon told Gadget Clock.

“Do you see how caring these people are? That’s Canada. That is Canada. Let us be Canada again,” Travis said.