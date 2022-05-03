Supreme Court abortion decision: Pro-life, pro-choice protesters in tense confrontations outside SCOTUS



Tensions were high between pro-life and pro-choice protesters in front of the Supreme Court building on Tuesday morning following a shocking leak of a draft opinion on Monday night, indicating that the High Court would issue a final opinion dismissing Rowe v. Wade.

Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue began gathering late Monday night after a leaked draft opinion was released from Justice Samuel Alito in early February.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, abortion now,” some pro-choice protesters chanted. A pro-choice protester was seen scolding pro-life protesters while praying outside the Supreme Court.

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court building following a leaked draft opinion to overthrow Rowe V. Wade.

“Lord God, we take a stand today and we pray for peace. We pray not only for those who are here today, but for peace for the lives of children who have been lost for the last 50 years,” a pro-life activist said on a speaker. , With the sound of the mantra. “We pray for those women who are going through difficult choices in life and we pray that our students and our nation are ready to help those women go through their pregnancies and make life choices.”

"We pray for the peace of our nation, not just for them," she said

Later that morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a pro-life supporter, grilled D-Mass., Speaking to Rowe supporters in front of the Supreme Court. v. Wade.

“We don’t want to tear the fetus to pieces, ma’am,” the man yelled at Warren. “We are not going to stand up for aborting 3,000 babies every day.”

His comments prompted Warren’s supporters to “shut up” and Warren’s staff to “get him out of there.”

“Shut up, A-hole,” one woman replied.

Republicans in Congress responded to the Politico report on the leaked memo and called for justice against the leaker, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kai.

“The same political movement that used one loophole to move Justice Breyer’s retirement process forward is trying to use another loophole to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

Row v. Wade Rebellion: McConnell Calls for Supreme Court Liquor Trial

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Says “Violation of the intentional court process” is a “horrific insult against a critical institution and should be fully investigated.” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas Says He hopes that “the person responsible for the leaked draft opinion will be expelled, tried and put in real jail.”

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak a “betrayal of court trust” and ordered a court-martial to investigate.

“We are blessed to have a staff in the court – permanent staff and law clerks.”

Likewise, the organization has a long tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and maintaining the trust of the court, “Roberts said. It is a single and serious violation of that belief which is contempt of court and the community of government employees who work.

Here."

"It simply came to our notice then

Integrity of our operation, it will not succeed. There will be no effect on the work of the court

Either way," Roberts added.

